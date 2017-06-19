Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

LG G6+ With 128GB Storage, LG G6 32GB Launched

 
19 June 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
LG G6+ With 128GB Storage, LG G6 32GB Launched

Highlights

  • LG has launched LG G6+ with 128GB inbuilt storage
  • Other model is LG G6 32GB with same specifications as LG G6
  • There is no official information on their availability

Facing stiff competition from its rivals, LG on Monday added two new variants of its flagship smartphone - LG G6 - to its line-up to lure more customers. One bears 128GB inbuilt storage and will be known as LG G6+, while the other has 32GB inbuilt, which the company has named LG G6 32GB. The latter is already listed on LG UK website, while the LG G6+ has been announced in Korea, but its availability is awaited until further announcement from the company. Separately, the LG G6 smartphone will receive new features and other improvements with next software update, which will be 'coming soon'.

The primary difference between the standard LG G6 (64GB) and its new variants is in storage capacity- while the new LG G6 32GB, as the name suggests, has 32GB built-in storage, the new LG G6+ packs 128GB. Some reports also saw the LG G6+ packs 6GB of RAM, but there's no confirmation from the company yet. Notably, LG previously chose to launch three different versions of G6 in different markets, some with wireless charging support and others without. However, the LG G6+ with 128GB storage comes with all of those features into a single package.

In addition to 128GB inbuilt storage, LG G6+ will come packed with wireless charging support as well as high-fidelity quad-DAC feature in all markets. On the other hand, the LG G6 32GB comes with just half the inbuilt storage with no further specification enhancements.

While the specifications are nearly the same, there are new colours that have been introduced with these models. The LG G6 32GB will get non-optical Terra Gold, non-optical Marine Blue, and an already available Mystic White model, while the LG G6+ will be available in Optical Astro Black, Optical Marine Blue, and Optical Terra Gold. In fact, the 64GB LG G6 is also getting two new optical colours, Optical Marine Blue and Optical Terra Gold.

The South Korean company is releasing new features for its flagship via a software update. The new features include Face Print, Low Power Consumption, and Covered Lens warning, which will be rolled out to the existing LG G6 units via software update. The All-Ways Aware hub uses Google's Contextual Hub Runtime Environment (CHRE) to sense and collect data at all times from both sensors and wireless connections, the company claims, to improve the user experience with third-party applications.

Without giving away details regarding the release of the LG G6 software update as well as LG G6+, the company in a statement said, "the exact dates of availability of the software update and the LG G6+ will be announced locally in each market."

LG G6+

LG G6+

Display

5.70-inch

Front Camera

5-megapixel

Resolution

1440x2880 pixels

RAM

4GB

OS

Android 7.0

Storage

128GB

Rear Camera

13-megapixel

Battery Capacity

3300mAh
LG G6

LG G6

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery life
  • Camera
  • Value for money
  • Good
  • Impressive material and construction quality
  • Excellent screen
  • Great camera quality and dual lens implementation
  • Solid battery life
  • Bad
  • Processor will be outdated soon
  • Inconvenient power button
  • Not as stylish as the competition
Read detailed LG G6 review

Display

5.70-inch

Front Camera

5-megapixel

Resolution

1440x2880 pixels

RAM

4GB

OS

Android 7.0

Storage

32GB

Rear Camera

13-megapixel

Battery Capacity

3300mAh

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: LG G6 Plus Specifications, LG G6 Plus Price, LG G6 Plus Launch, LG G6 32GB Price, LG G6 32GB Specifications, Mobiles, Android, LG
Shubham Verma

Shubham can usually be found busy juggling tech news and rumours, if he is not lost contemplating the state of technology and its progress towards utopia. He is a ... More

Jio Rivals Say Government Policy Should Allow Telcos to Cover Costs
Meet Shimon, the Robot That Uses AI to Write and Play Its Own Music Compositions
LG G6+ With 128GB Storage, LG G6 32GB Launched
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Tech News in Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Moto G5 Plus
TRENDING
  1. OnePlus 5 Price in India Leaked Yet Again Ahead of Launch
  2. Amazon Sale Offers Deals on iPhone 7, OnePlus 3T, iPhone 6, and More
  3. Moto C Plus With 4000mAh Battery to Launch in India Today
  4. Xiaomi India Launches Wi-Fi Repeater, Bluetooth Speaker Mini, Power Bank
  5. Nokia's Android Phones in India, BSNL 444 Plan, and More News This Week
  6. OnePlus 5 Launch Next Week: Everything We Know So Far
  7. OnePlus 5 Revealed in TV Ad Ahead of Tuesday Launch, More Features Teased
  8. Big Discounts on iPhone 6, Lenovo Z2 Plus, Honor 6X, and More Smartphones
  9. Moto C Plus With 4000mAh Battery Launched at Rs. 6,999
  10. Prime Adoption at 90 Percent Among Those Using Jio as Primary SIM: Report
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.