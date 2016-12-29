Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
LG G6 Leaks Tips Company May Drop Modular Design

 
29 December 2016
LG G6 Leaks Tips Company May Drop Modular Design

Highlights

  • Renders show a USB Type-C port at the bottom
  • LG plans to launch the G6 in glossy and matte finishes
  • LG G6 may be unveiled at the MWC 2017 in February

After surprising one and all with its modular G5 flagship smartphone earlier this year, LG might be taking a step back. The LG G5 failed to hit the numbers after its launch which is perhaps why the company was rumoured earlier to drop its modular dreams with its next flagship, likely to be named the LG G6.

To get an idea of what the LG G6 (minus the modular accessories) could look like, popular tipster @OnLeaks in collaboration with MySmartPrice has released images and video renders of LG's upcoming flagship device.

Going by the images and video the LG G6 looks like a non-modular smartphone. In fact, the renders portray a plain design with a glossy finish. With no components that are removable or added, the renders offer very little to take note of.

The edges around the LG G6 are chamfered while the rear panel is completely flat and may be non-removable. A fingerprint scanner is placed just below the rear camera setup. A USB Type-C port is seen at the bottom next to what looks like a bottom-firing speaker. It also looks as though LG is among the few who may still keep the headphone jack.

According to the folks at MySmartPrice, the LG G6 will feature a 5.3-inch Quad-HD display, similar to the G5. Meanwhile, the upcoming flagship is expected to pack top-of-the-line specifications, which should include Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 835 SoC.

(Also see: Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC to Come 'Into Focus' at CES 2017)

lg g6 render back LG G6 Render

The site also states that LG plans to launch the G6 in glossy and matte finishes and that the company might use a "highly reflective metallic material" for the rear panel.

Additionally, the LG could use a wireless charging module at the rear to power up the G6's battery by up to 50 percent in 30 minutes, according to an earlier report.

It should also be noted that in September, LG's spokesperson Ken Hong confirmed that LG will not ditch the "modular concept in the subsequent generation" of G-Series smartphones. This makes the renders highly questionable so do take it with a pinch of salt.

While the company has been very hush about its upcoming flagship, the LG G6 may be unveiled at the MWC 2017 in February since the G5 was unveiled at the MWC earlier this year.

However, a new report by ETNews suggests LG could launch the G6 a month earlier than usual to improve sales and beat the likes of Samsung's S series. This could mean that the announcement could take place as early as January as well.

Tags: LG, LG G6, G6, Mobiles, LG G6 Renders, Smartphone, Android
Sanket Vijayasarathy

