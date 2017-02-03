LG's rumoured G6 flagship smartphone has been spotted again in a live image indicating shiny black rear panel presence and more. The upcoming LG G6 previously has been leaked multiple times in the past, suggesting the design of the upcoming smartphone. Now Business Insider has shared an image which is claimed to be the "near-final version" of the LG G6 smartphone.

The new leaked live image only shows the rear panel but most importantly confirms earlier claims of dual-camera present at the back alongside the fingerprint scanner. One of the most notable things given away by the new image is the shiny black rear on the G6 which may be a limited edition variant of LG flagship being launched to counter the Jet Black variant of the new iPhone 7. The new leaked image also shows the G6 branding at the back of the handset.

Photo Credit: Business Insider

Business Insider also speculates that the dual-camera on the G6 may be used to "recreate the blurry background bokeh effect", similar to iPhone 7 Plus.

LG's much-anticipated G6 flagship smartphone is expected to be unveiled at the company's February 26 event just ahead of MWC 2017 in Barcelona. The event will begin on February 26 at 4.30pm IST (12.00pm CET).

Based on preliminary leaks, the LG G6 will sport a 5.7-inch display - which was shown off by LG Display last month - and will boast of an unusual aspect ratio of 2:1. A recent report said that G6 flagship will be the only other non-Pixel smartphone to feature Google Assistant out-of-the-box. The G6 is widely expected to come with waterproofing capability and this is said to be one of the reasons why LG's next flagship will ditch the removable battery to give way to water resistance. LG is also rumoured to come with dated Snapdragon 821 processor as Samsung has reportedly first dibs on the latest Snapdragon 835 processor.