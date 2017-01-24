LG recently started sending media invites for an event on February 26 at the side-lines of MWC 2017 where it is expected to unveil the G6 flagship smartphone. Ahead of the launch, a new leaked image may have given first glimpse of the LG G6 smartphone.

An image of the LG G6 has been leaked that shows the top half of the smartphone with smaller bezels compared to its predecessor. The leaked image appears to confirm that LG G6 will sport metal design which will be a departure from the company's current plastic body in the LG G5, which sports a modular design. The Verge apart from sharing the leaked image has also claimed that the LG G6 will sport a 5.7-inch display - which was shown off by LG Display earlier this month - and will boast of an unusual aspect ratio of 2:1. One of the biggest highlights of the design is said to be the sleek bezels and the report adds that the upcoming flagship will feature screen-to-bezel ratio of over 90 percent. Unfortunately, the leaked image doesn't show the bottom of the smartphone. The leaked image also shows antenna bands running on the side panel of the alleged LG G6. The volume rocker buttons can be seen on the left panel of the smartphone as well.

The Verge claims that the LG G6 will be made "entirely out of glass and metal" while will also sport a 3.5mm audio jack. Additionally, the LG G6 is said to come with waterproof capability as well. Notably, the company teased the waterproofing ability recently in a teaser. The South Korean company however is rumoured to ditch the removable battery on the G6. The report suggests that the G6 will come with non-removable battery.

Some of the design elements that the LG G6 will retain from its predecessor is the rear dual camera setup and fingerprint scanner.

Based on preliminary leaks, the LG G6 is said to pack the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor coupled with 6GB of RAM. It is said to support Quick Charge 4.0. The company is also expected to adopt a new 'heat pipe' cooling technology to conduct heat away from the processor, used generally in laptops.

With Samsung's absence at MWC, we can expect LG to take centre stage at the MWC event in Barcelona. The event will begin on February 26 at 4.30pm IST (12.00pm CET).