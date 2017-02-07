LG's next flagship smartphone, the G6, is all set to be unveiled at a pre-event on February 26 ahead of MWC 2017. The South Korean company after a 'save the date' confirmation for the event has now started sending official media invitations for the February 26 event. Additionally, prolific tipster Evan Blass has claimed availability details of the LG G6.

LG's official invite, shared by CNET, shows "Big Screen. That Fits" tagline with two images. One of the images shows a large screen with no bezels while another image shows how easily the device will fit into the hands. The new teaser image seemingly confirms that the LG G6 may sport a bezel-less design at the front. Earlier leaks have pointed that the LG G6 will feature a 5.7-inch - which was shown off by LG Display last month - and will sport an unusual aspect ratio of 2:1. One of the biggest highlights of the design is said to be the sleek bezels and the upcoming flagship is expected to feature screen-to-bezel ratio of over 90 percent.

In a separate news, Blass reports LG's flagship will be going on sale soon after the MWC 2017 trade show at least in the homeland, South Korea. According to planning material reviewed by VentureBeat, the LG G6 will go on sale on March 9 in South Korea. In US, the smartphone however will be slightly delayed and will go on sale only on April 7.

Several leaks have pointed that the LG G6 will sport metal design which will be a departure from the company's current plastic body in the LG G5, which sports a modular design. LG is also rumoured to run additional safety tests on the G6 ahead of its actual launch. Some of the highlights of the handset are said to be the first non-Pixel smartphone to come preloaded with Google Assistant out-of-the-box; dual-rear camera setup; waterproofing capability with IP68 certification, and featuring latest Snapdragon 835 processor.

LG's G6 flagship smartphone will be unveiled at the company's February 26 event which will begin at 4.30pm IST (12.00pm CET).