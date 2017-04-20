Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

LG G6 India Pre-Orders Tipped to Begin Friday; Price and Offers Leaked

 
20 April 2017
LG G6 India Pre-Orders Tipped to Begin Friday; Price and Offers Leaked

Photo Credit: Mahesh Telecom

Highlights

  • LG G6 pre-orders tipped to be from April 21 to April 30
  • The price is tipped to be at Rs. 53,000 to Rs. 54,000
  • The smartphone is powered by a Snapdragon 821 processor

LG G6 was initially launched at MWC 2017 in Barcelona, and earlier this week, the company started taking pre-registrations. Now, according to an established retailer, the LG G6 will reportedly go on pre-orders from Friday till April 30, and all pre-ordered customers can grab the Tone active+ at 50 percent off and can even avail a cashback of up to Rs. 7,000 from selected banks. Also, the price of the LG G6 in India is expected to be between Rs. 53,000 to Rs. 54,000.

Mumbai-based retailer Mahesh Telecom, citing promotional material, has tweeted this information; however, there is no official word from LG India about it. To recall, the LG G6 was made available in South Korea at a price of KRW 899,800 (roughly Rs. 51,200). The LG G6’s highlight feature on the smartphone is its 5.7-inch QHD+ (1440x2880 pixels) FullVision display with an 18:9 (or 2:1) aspect ratio instead of industry standard (16:9). The phone was launched with the new UX 6.0 that company said has been optimised for the 18:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 SoC coupled with 4GB of LPDDR4 RAM.

The LG G6 was launched in two storage variants - 32GB and 64GB. The storage on the LG G6 is expandable via microSD card (up to 2TB). In terms of optics, the new LG flagship smartphone comes with a dual-camera setup at rear end with two 13-megapixel sensors - one for wide-angle shots with 125-degree lens and f/2.4 aperture, and the other for regular shots with 71-degree lens and OIS 2.0. At front, the G6 features a 5-megapixel wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture and 100-degree lens.

The LG G6 houses a non-removable 3300mAh battery. This is a departure from the company's earlier devices that usually featured removable batteries. It measures 148.9x71.9x7.9mm and weighs in at 163 grams. LG G6 supports LTE-A 3 Band CA network and in terms of connectivity options, it includes Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth v4.2, NFC, and USB Type-C 2.0 connectivity options.

Notably, the phone was touted to be the “first smartphone with supports Dolby Vision” at the time of its launch by LG. It features a 32-bit Hi-Fi Quad DAC (digital to analogue converter) for enhanced audio playback as well. The phone packs a fingerprint scanner at the back as well. Another distinction is that it has passed the MIL-STD 810G military standard certification for durability.

LG G6

LG G6

Display

5.70-inch

Front Camera

5-megapixel

Resolution

1440x2880 pixels

RAM

4GB

OS

Android 7.0

Storage

32GB

Rear Camera

13-megapixel

Battery Capacity

3300mAh

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: LG G6 India Launch, LG G6 Price in India, LG G6 Price, LG G6 Features, Mobiles, Android
Tasneem Akolawala

When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. ... More

VIVO V5
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.