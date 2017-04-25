LG G6 Goes on Sale in India

The LG G6 has gone on sale in India starting Tuesday, and the smartphone is available online exclusively via Amazon India apart from offline retail stores across the country. The LG G6 price in India is Rs. 51,990 (MOP), which makes it significantly cheaper than the flagship of rival South Korean company, the Samsung Galaxy S8. It is available in Astro Black and Ice Platinum colour variants in India.

At the smartphone's launch on Monday, LG revealed the LG G6 launch offer on Amazon India is Rs. 10,000 cashback for HDFC and SBI credit card holders, applicable only on Tuesday, April 25. Separately, the company is offering 50 percent off on the LG Tone Active+ HBS-A100 wireless headset. The discount on the LG headset is valid till May 31. The company has also detailed a Reliance Jio offer, where LG G6 users will get additional 10GB on every recharge of Rs. 309, translating to an additional 100GB until March 2018. LG is also giving away "EA special gifts" for 6 mobile games including Cookie Jam, Temple Run 2, and Spider-Man Unlimited among others, worth Rs. 14,100. There are also separate pre-booking offers, applicable till May 1.

The LG G6, which features a metal body and glass (Corning Gorilla Glass 5) backing, was unveiled at MWC 2017 and runs Android 7.0 Nougat out-of-the-box with the LG UX 6.0 skin atop. LG G6 specifications include a 5.7-inch QHD+ (1440x2880 pixels) FullVision display with a near bezel-less front, an 18:9 (or 2:1) aspect ratio, DolbyVision HDR certification, and Corning Gorilla Glass 3. Powering the smartphone is an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 SoC (four cores at 1.6GHz and four cores at 2.1GHz) coupled with 4GB of LPDDR4 RAM. While LG G6 unveiled at MWC came in 32GB and 64GB storage options, with support for expandability via microSD card (up to 2TB), LG has only brought the 64GB storage variant to India.

The G6 sports a dual-camera setup on the back with two 13-megapixel sensors - one for wide-angle shots with 125-degree lens and an f/2.4 aperture, and the other for regular shots with 71-degree lens, an f/1.8 aperture. It features OIS 2.0 (optical image stabilisation), EIS (electronic image stabilisation), and PDAF (phase detection autofocus). Also being touted are Square Camera mode (for your social profile photos), multi-view (combining both front and rear camera views), and Hi-Fi Video Recording. Over at the front you get a 5-megapixel wide-angle lens with an f/2.2 aperture and 100-degree lens.

Connectivity options for the LG G6 include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth v4.2, NFC, and USB Type-C 2.0. It also supports LTE-A 3 Band CA network. The handset houses a a non-removable 3300mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0, measures 148.9x71.9x7.9mm, and weighs in at 163 grams.

Additionally, the LG G6 features a 32-bit Hi-Fi Quad DAC (digital to analogue converter) for enhanced audio playback, apart from an Hi-Fi Audio Recorder. It has also passed the MIL-STD 810G military standard certification for durability. It bears an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance, just like the Samsung Galaxy S8. It bears a fingerprint sensor on the rear panel. Also being boasted of is Google Assistant support.