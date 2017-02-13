LG has teased yet another feature of the G6 flagship smartphone ahead of its launch later this month. The South Korean company has confirmed that the LG G6 smartphone will sport a 32-bit Hi-Fi Quad DAC (digital to analogue converter) for enhanced audio playback. To recall, LG V20 was the company's first smartphone to come with Quad DAC feature, and the G6 will sport an improved version.

The LG G6 with Quad DAC means it will come with support for FLAC, DID, DIFF, and ALAC file formats, and will deliver clear sound by reducing distortion and ambient noise by up to 50 percent. Much like the V20, the LG G6 will also come with ESS Technology, which has been developer by a company that specialises in audio products. To recall, a single 32-bit Hi-Fi DAC was also included on the LG V10.

LG claims that the improved Quad DAC on the G6 increases circuit integration and lower the negative distortion to 0.0002 percent as well as minimises the loss of acoustic information. LG further adds that the new Quad DAC in the LG G6 will enable users to effectively control the left and right earphones separately. It will also let users adjust the balance of sound.

The Sourth Korean consumer electronics giant is definitely working to generate interest in the upcoming G6 flagship smartphone, with the company already revealing that the smartphone would launch at a pre-MWC event later this month in Barcelona.

We already know that LG G6 flagship will be getting a headstart compared to the Galaxy S8 availability in the market thanks to the Snapdragon 821 SoC. Based on a flurry of leaks, the LG G6 is widely expected to sport metal design which will be a departure from the company's current plastic body in the LG G5. LG is also rumoured to run additional safety tests on the G6 ahead of its actual launch. Some of the highlights of the handset are said to be the first non-Pixel smartphone to come preloaded with Google Assistant out-of-the-box; dual-rear camera setup, and waterproofing capability with IP68 certification.

LG's G6 flagship smartphone will be unveiled at the company's February 26 event which will begin at 4.30pm IST (12.00pm CET).