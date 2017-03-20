Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

LG G4, V10 Users File Class Action Lawsuit Over Boot Loop Issue

 
20 March 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
LG G4, V10 Users File Class Action Lawsuit Over Boot Loop Issue

Highlights

  • The boot loop issue caused phones to reboot repeatedly
  • LG claimed that it was a hardware issue
  • It replaced defected phones, with phones with the same issue

LG is facing a class-action lawsuit from four disgruntled users over the LG G4 and LG V10 boot loop issue. Apparently, users who got defective pieces were refused a replacement as their devices were out of warranty, or in some cases, LG replaced them with faulty ones.

In January last year, LG even addressed the boot loop mishap after much prodding, and claimed that it was the result of "loose contact between components", and started offering replacements and fixes officially. To recap, this issue caused the phones to reboot repeatedly, rendering them useless. The lawsuit highlights that LG undertook a rather meek recall by offering faulty replacements, or denying replacement altogether for out of warranty devices.

Ars Technica got hold of the lawsuit that claims, "Despite this admission, LG did not undertake a recall or offer an adequate remedy to consumers who purchased the LG G4 phone. LG instead replaced LG G4s that failed within the one-year warranty period with phones that had the same defect. And LG refused to provide any remedy to purchasers of LG G4s that failed outside the warranty period because of the boot loop defect."

Furthermore, the lawsuit alleges that "LG continued to manufacture LG phones with the boot loop defect" even after admission of a hardware defect. The lawsuit also claims that several V10 users also faced the same issue as its "hardware closely resembles the LG G4 with only a few adjustments, such as expanded storage and an additional camera."

One of the plaintiffs complained in the lawsuit that LG replaced his defective G4 unit twice with faulty units, and his third one also constantly freezes. The suit demands "damages in an amount to be determined at trial" and hopes that the federal judge order a "comprehensive program to repair all LG phones containing the boot loop defect" in addition to some compensation for harassing the customer. LG is yet to respond to this lawsuit.

Tags: LG, Lg G4 Issues, LG V10 Issue, Boot Loop, Lawsuit, Mobiles, Android
Tasneem Akolawala

When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. ... More

Netflix's First Recommended TVs in 2017 Come From LG, Samsung, and Sony
Xiaomi Announces Second Manufacturing Unit in India, Boosts Production Capacity
Yu Yunicorn
LG G4, V10 Users File Class Action Lawsuit Over Boot Loop Issue
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Gadgets 360 Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Yu Yunicorn
TRENDING
  1. Xiaomi Redmi 4A With 4G VoLTE Support Launched in India at Rs. 5,999
  2. iPhone SE at Rs. 19,999: What You Need to Know About the Cash Back Offer
  3. Xiaomi Redmi 4A First Look
  4. WhatsApp Text Status Feature Now Rolling Out to Android Users Worldwide
  5. Samsung Galaxy S8, S8+ Price, Press Shots Leaked Ahead of March 29 Launch
  6. Airtel and BSNL's Latest, Moto G5 Plus Launch, and More News This Week
  7. Xiaomi Expected to Launch Redmi 4A in India Today
  8. Xiaomi Redmi 4, Redmi 4 Prime to Launch in India Soon
  9. Nubia Z11 mini S Review
  10. Flipkart Says It Sold Over 50 Moto G5 Plus Units Per Minute
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.