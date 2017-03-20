LG is facing a class-action lawsuit from four disgruntled users over the LG G4 and LG V10 boot loop issue. Apparently, users who got defective pieces were refused a replacement as their devices were out of warranty, or in some cases, LG replaced them with faulty ones.

In January last year, LG even addressed the boot loop mishap after much prodding, and claimed that it was the result of "loose contact between components", and started offering replacements and fixes officially. To recap, this issue caused the phones to reboot repeatedly, rendering them useless. The lawsuit highlights that LG undertook a rather meek recall by offering faulty replacements, or denying replacement altogether for out of warranty devices.

Ars Technica got hold of the lawsuit that claims, "Despite this admission, LG did not undertake a recall or offer an adequate remedy to consumers who purchased the LG G4 phone. LG instead replaced LG G4s that failed within the one-year warranty period with phones that had the same defect. And LG refused to provide any remedy to purchasers of LG G4s that failed outside the warranty period because of the boot loop defect."

Furthermore, the lawsuit alleges that "LG continued to manufacture LG phones with the boot loop defect" even after admission of a hardware defect. The lawsuit also claims that several V10 users also faced the same issue as its "hardware closely resembles the LG G4 with only a few adjustments, such as expanded storage and an additional camera."

One of the plaintiffs complained in the lawsuit that LG replaced his defective G4 unit twice with faulty units, and his third one also constantly freezes. The suit demands "damages in an amount to be determined at trial" and hopes that the federal judge order a "comprehensive program to repair all LG phones containing the boot loop defect" in addition to some compensation for harassing the customer. LG is yet to respond to this lawsuit.