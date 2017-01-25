Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
Collapse
Expand

LG Books First Quarterly Loss in 6 Years on Worst Mobile Result

 
25 January 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
LG Books First Quarterly Loss in 6 Years on Worst Mobile Result

South Korea's LG Electronics Inc on Wednesday reported its first quarterly operating loss in six years in October-December due to its worst mobile performance.

Its fourth-quarter loss reached KRW 35 billion ($30.06 million or roughly Rs. 204 crores), in line with its guidance earlier this month, said LG Electronics, the world's second-largest television maker behind Samsung Electronics Co Ltd. That was LG's first loss since the third quarter of 2011 and its biggest since the fourth quarter in 2010.

The firm expects a significant improvement in operating income in the January-March quarter compared with the previous quarter, but did not elaborate.

Quarterly revenue was also seen rising in the first quarter by a "high single-digit" percentage rate compared with a year earlier, it said in a filing.

Revenue for the October-December period rose 1.5 percent from a year earlier to KRW 14.8 trillion.

The mobile business reported its seventh straight money-losing quarter with KRW 467 billion (roughly Rs. 2,732 crores) in operating loss, its largest ever, according to company data.

Cost increases in the mobile business cut into profit from sales of its new LG V20 smartphones, which launched in South Korea in late September, analysts said ahead of Wednesday's filing.

LG V20 Review 

LG's mobile business was expected to see smaller losses after the firm releases the next version of its G Series smartphones in 2017, said Hi Investment & Securities analyst Song Eun-jeong in a research note on Monday.

LG shares rose 0.2 percent on Wednesday, compared with a flat wider market.

© Thomson Reuters 2017

Tags: LG Electronics, LG Earnings, Mobiles, Tablets, Home Entertainment, PC, Laptops
BlackBerry Mercury QWERTY Android Smartphone Set to Launch on February 25, Ahead of MWC 2017
Samsung Galaxy S8 to Launch on April 21, Will Come in 2 Sizes: Report
Micromax Canvas Mega 4G Q417
LG Books First Quarterly Loss in 6 Years on Worst Mobile Result
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Gadgets 360 Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Micromax Canvas Mega 4G Q417
TRENDING
  1. BSNL Unveils Free Voice Calling Plans With Data Benefits for New Users
  2. Study Shows Android Pattern Locks Can Be Broken Into in Just 5 Attempts
  3. 250,000 Redmi Note 4 Smartphones Sold in 10 Minutes, Says Xiaomi India
  4. Lenovo K6 Power Variant With 4GB of RAM Launched in India
  5. BlackBerry Mercury Android Smartphone Set to Launch on February 25
  6. Flipkart Republic Day Sale Kicks Off on Tuesday
  7. Redmi Note 4 Launch, Nokia 6 Sold Out, Amazon Sale, and More This Week
  8. Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 Review
  9. Honor 6X Review
  10. Google Pixel Now Available With Rs. 10,000 Discount on Flipkart
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.