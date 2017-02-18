LG 2017 K-Series Smartphones Set to Launch in India on Wednesday

LG has sent out invites for a press event in New Delhi on Wednesday where it is likely to unveil the the 2017 'K-series' of smartphones. The launch event invite features 'K' in the background and lists IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad as a chief guest of the event.

In January this year, LG refreshed its K-series with a new range of smartphones - LG K3 (2017), LG K4 (2017), LG K8 (2017), and LG K10 (2017) - ahead of CES. LG said that the 2017 K-series mid-range smartphones sport features such as a 120-degree wide-angle front camera lens and rear fingerprint scanner.

In India, LG had previously launched 'Made in India' LG K7 LTE and LG K10 LTE, also at an event where the IT Minister was present, and it's likely that LG will announce that the new K series of smartphones will be 'Made in India'.

In terms of specifications, the LG K3 (2017) features a 4.5-inch FWVGA (480x854 pixels) IPS display and sport a 1.1GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 210 MSM8909 SoC coupled with 1GB of RAM, and 8GB of inbuilt storage with expandable storage support up to 32GB via microSD card. The LG K4 (2017) features a 5-inch FWVGA (480x854 pixels) display with a pixel density of 196ppi. It is powered by the same SoC as the LG K3.

The LG K8 (2017) features a 5-inch HD (720x1280 pixels) display with a pixel density of 294ppi. It is powered by a 1.4GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 MSM8917 SoC coupled with 1.5GB of LPDDR3 RAM. And lastly, LG K10 (2017) features a 5.3-inch HD (720x1280 pixels) display with a pixel density of 277ppi. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek MT6750 SoC clocked at 1.5GHz. It comes with 2GB of LPDDR3 RAM.

LG is also set to launch its next flagship smartphone, the LG G6, at the upcoming Mobile World Congress on February 26. The specifications and images of the smartphone were leaked recently.