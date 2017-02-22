Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
LG 2017 K-Series Smartphones India Launch Set for Today

 
22 February 2017
LG 2017 K-Series Smartphones India Launch Set for Today

Highlights

  • LG first unveiled the smartphones in December
  • The K-Series has features like a wide-angle lens front camera
  • Company is expected to announced K-Series as Make in India devices

LG India is all set to launch its 2017 range of K-Series smartphones in the country on Wednesday. The company last week sent out invites for an event in New Delhi that's scheduled to begin at 11:30am IST.

The South Korean consumer electronics giant in its invite names IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad as a chief guest of the event. Considering that LG launched the LG K7 LTE and LG K10 LTE as Made in India smartphones in the presence of the IT Minister in April last year, we can expect the company to make a similar announcement for the 2017 K-Series of smartphones as well.

To recall, ahead of CES 2017, LG unveiled its 2017 K-Series smartphones - the LG K3 (2017), LG K4 (2017), LG K8 (2017), and LG K10 (2017). The highlights of the 2017 K-Series mid-range smartphones include a 120-degree wide-angle front camera lens and rear fingerprint scanner.

In terms of specifications, the LG K3 (2017) features a 4.5-inch FWVGA (480x854 pixels) IPS display and sport a 1.1GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 210 MSM8909 SoC coupled with 1GB of RAM, and 8GB of inbuilt storage with expandable storage support up to 32GB via microSD card. The LG K4 (2017) features a 5-inch FWVGA (480x854 pixels) display with a pixel density of 196ppi. It is powered by the same SoC as the LG K3.

The LG K8 (2017) features a 5-inch HD (720x1280 pixels) display with a pixel density of 294ppi. It is powered by a 1.4GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 MSM8917 SoC coupled with 1.5GB of LPDDR3 RAM. And lastly, LG K10 (2017) features a 5.3-inch HD (720x1280 pixels) display with a pixel density of 277ppi. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek MT6750 SoC clocked at 1.5GHz. It comes with 2GB of LPDDR3 RAM.

