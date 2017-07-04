Chinese smartphone company Lephone on Tuesday launched its budget W2 smartphone with 4G VoLTE support in India at Rs. 3,999 (MOP). The Lephone W2 has already been made available for purchase exclusively via offline retailers in the country and comes in Black, Golden, Rose Gold, and White + Gold colour variants.

Commenting on the launch, Vinod Pandit, Business Head at Lephone Technology, said "Lephone is leveraging a platform with an affordable yet power packed device, as it offers the flexibility to address users' increasingly varied demands. Lephone W2 offers all the latest specifications and is arguably the best model in its class in the market."

The dual-SIM Lephone W2 runs the company's 360 OS based on Android 6.0 Marshmallow. The smartphone sports a 4.5-inch FWVGA (480x854 pixels) display and is powered by an unspecified quad-core processor clocked at 1.3GHz coupled with 1GB of RAM. In terms of optics, the W2 comes with a 2-megapixel rear camera and a VGA camera at the front.

The new smartphone from Lephone comes with 8GB of built-in storage, which is expandable via microSD card (up to 32GB). The connectivity options offered by W2 include 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth, USB, Wi-Fi, GPS/ A-GPS, and FM radio.

"This model offers not just a wide variety of emojis and symbols to enhance text communication, but also 22 Indian regional languages including Hindi, Assamese, Punjabi, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Tamil, Nepali, Bodo, Telugu, Urdu, Sindhi, Odia, Sanskrit, Kashmiri, Dogri, Maithili, Santhali, Konkani, and Manipuri," the company said in its release.