The newly announced 64GB storage variant of the Lenovo Vibe K5 Note is going on sale in India on Tuesday from 11:59pm, exclusively via Flipkart. Sporting 4GB of RAM, the 64GB inbuilt storage variant has been priced at Rs. 13,499.

Lenovo also revealed that the 4GB RAM + 32GB storage variant of the smartphone will now be available at Rs. 12,499, compared with its previous price of Rs. 13,499.

To recall, Lenovo Vibe K5 Note was launched in August in India in 3GB and 4GB RAM variants, coupled with 32GB of inbuilt storage that's expandable via microSD card (up to 128GB).

The dual-SIM Lenovo Vibe K5 Note runs on Android 6.0 Marshmallow. The smartphone features a 5.5-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) IPS display, and comes with TheaterMax technology for conversion of regular content into immersive VR content.

The Vibe K5 Note is powered by a 64-bit octa-core MediaTek Helio P10 (MT6755) processor clocked at 1.8GHz coupled with the Mali-T860 GPU. In terms of optics, the Vibe K5 Note features a 13-megapixel real camera with PDAF and a wide-angle 8-megapixel selfie camera at front. The phone houses a 3500mAh battery and will be made available in Gold, Silver, and Dark Grey colour options.

One of the highlight features of the Vibe K5 Note handset is its fingerprint scanner, placed right below the camera module on the back of the smartphone. The smartphone also packs Dolby Atmos powered speakers, with the technology also extending to the 3.5mm headphone jack.