Flipkart, an e-commerce player in India, has announced a special one day sale on the Lenovo Vibe K5 Note. The Lenovo Vibe K5 Note on Tuesday will be available via Flipkart at Rs. 9,499 after a flat discount of Rs. 3,000.

The special one-day sale marks second anniversary of Lenovo's K-series smartphones which first went on sale via the online retailer in 2015. Under Flipkart's one day sale, the Vibe K5 Note will be available in 4GB RAM and 32GB storage model. Flipkart says that the sale will begin Monday midnight (12am Tuesday) and will end on Tuesday midnight (11:59pm Tuesday).

Commenting on the announcement, Ayyapan Rajagopal, Senior Director Smartphones at Flipkart said, "At Flipkart it is our constant endeavour to partner with strong brands and bring the best products to our customers. Our partnership with Lenovo has been very successful since we first launched Lenovo K3 Note in 2015 followed by Lenovo K5 Plus, the Lenovo K5 Note and Lenovo K6 power - each of which have been blockbusters. We take pride to associate with a brand that is known for innovation and outstanding products and hope in the coming years we celebrate many such milestones".

The dual-SIM Lenovo Vibe K5 Note features a 5.5-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) IPS display, and comes with TheaterMax technology for conversion of regular content into immersive VR content. The Vibe K5 Note is powered by a 64-bit octa-core MediaTek Helio P10 (MT6755) processor clocked at 1.8GHz coupled with the Mali-T860 GPU. In terms of optics, the Vibe K5 Note features a 13-megapixel real camera with PDAF and a wide-angle 8-megapixel selfie camera at front. The phone houses a 3500mAh battery and has been available in Gold, Silver, and Dark Grey colour options. One of the highlighted features of the Vibe K5 Note is that it incorporates Dolby Atmos powered speakers, with the technology also extending to the 3.5mm headphone jack.