Lenovo Vibe B With 4G Support Reportedly Launched in India at Rs. 5,799

 
10 March 2017
Lenovo Vibe B With 4G Support Reportedly Launched in India at Rs. 5,799

Highlights

  • Lenovo Vibe B is priced at Rs. 5,799
  • The handset comes in Matte Black and Matte White colour options
  • The device comes with 4G support

Lenovo has reportedly launched a new entry-level smartphone for the Indian market, called Vibe B. The India launch of the Lenovo Vibe B was reported by an established Mumbai-based retailer, who claims the smartphone has been priced at Rs. 5,799 (best buy price) and will be available from Friday, March 10.

Mahesh Telecom, the aforementioned retailer, also notes the Lenovo Vibe B smartphone will come in Matte Black and Matte White colour options. Notably, the smartphone has been listed on the company's global site - but it's not yet listed on the company's India site. We've reached out to the Lenovo India for confirmation, and will update this story when we receive a response.

The Android 6.0 Marshmallow-based Lenovo Vibe B sports a 4.5-inch (480x854 pixels) FWVGA IPS display and is powered by a 1GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6735M 64-bit processor coupled with 1GB of RAM. The smartphone is said to sport a 5-megapixel rear camera with LED flash and a 2-megapixel front-facing camera.

The smartphone bears 8GB of inbuilt storage, which is expandable via microSD card (up to 32GB). The Lenovo Vibe B packs a 2000mAh removable battery which claims to offer 11.3 hours of talktime and 7.3 days active standby on 4G network.

Connectivity options for the Lenovo Vibe B include 4G LTE, 3G, GPRS/EDGE, Wi-Fi, GPS/ A-GPS, GLONASS, Wi-Fi Direct, WLAN, Bluetooth 3.0, USB OTG, and Micro-USB. The smartphone also features a 3.5mm headphone jack and FM radio. The handset measures 132.5x66x9.9mm and weighs 144 grams.

Lenovo Vibe B

Lenovo Vibe B

Display

4.50-inch

Processor

1GHz quad-core

Front Camera

2-megapixel

Resolution

480x854 pixels

RAM

1GB

OS

Android 6.0

Storage

8GB

Rear Camera

5-megapixel

Battery Capacity

2000mAh
Lenovo Vibe B With 4G Support Reportedly Launched in India at Rs. 5,799
 
 

