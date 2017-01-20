The world's first Tango smartphone - the Lenovo Phab 2 Pro - has been launched in India. The Chinese company on Thursday announced the availability details of the smartphone for the country. It has been priced at Rs. 29,990 and will be going on sale online exclusively via Flipkart from Friday.

The Phab 2 Pro is the first commercial product from Google's Tango team that was working on machine vision in mobile devices. The smartphone bears a camera and sensor setup to enable motion tracking, depth perception, and area learning. All this is meant for augmented reality (AR) applications like indoor navigation, search, and gaming.

For specifications, the Lenovo Phab 2 Pro sports a 6.4-inch QHD IPS display, and a total of four cameras. It bears a 8-megapixel front camera, a 16-megapixel rear RGB camera, a depth-sensing infrared camera with an imager and an emitter, as well as a motion tracking camera. It's powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 652 SoC built for Tango, coupled with 4GB of RAM. It comes with 64GB inbuilt storage and supports expandable storage via microSD card up to 128GB. The dual-SIM device supports two Nano-SIMs. It will be available in Champagne Gold colour.

The Phab 2 Pro bears a 4050mAh battery that's promised to deliver a 15-hour battery life and supports fast charging. It also sports Dolby Atmos audio technology for its speakers, apart from Dolby Audio 5.1 Capture technology for recording 3D sound. It runs Android 6.0 Marshmallow out-of-the-box. The smartphone measures 179.8x88.5x10.7mm and weighs 259 grams.

Announcing the new Phab 2 Pro, Bhaskar Choudhuri, Director, Marketing, Lenovo India said, "Lenovo has always been at the forefront of innovation bringing differentiated products to consumers. With the introduction of Phab 2 Pro, a first-of-its-kind device in its category, Lenovo aims to revolutionise the way smartphones are used. Our approach to innovation is to ensure we're constantly evolving and understanding how technology can be infused in everyday lives of consumers. We believe that the Phab 2 Pro is truly a game-changer that will seamlessly integrate into varied lifestyles."