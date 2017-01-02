Lenovo P2 With 5100mAh Battery Set to Launch in India Soon

Lenovo has teased the imminent launch of its P2 battery-focused smartphone in India. The company via its Twitter India handle on Monday began teasing the launch of the smartphone, however, at this point, no details of availability or price are known.

To recall, the Lenovo P2 was first unveiled at IFA 2016. The smartphone is already available in several regions globally including China, where only 4GB LPDDR4 RAM variant with 64GB of inbuilt storage has gone up for sale. Elswhere in the world, and we imagine India, 3GB/ 4GB LPDDR3 RAM variants with 32GB of inbuilt storage will be made available to buy. China pricing is CNY 2,499 (roughly Rs. 24,500), and we can expect the smartphone to be significantly cheaper in India due to the above-mentioned differences.

The dual-SIM (Nano-SIM) Lenovo P2 runs Android 6.0 Marshmallow out-of-the-box, and sports a 5.5-inch full-HD Super AMOLED display. It is powered by a 2GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 MSM8953 processor, coupled with either 3GB or 4GB of LPDDR3 RAM. The smartphone bears a 13-megapixel rear camera with a Sony IMX258 sensor and a 5-megapixel front camera.

The metal unibody Lenovo P2 packs either 32GB inbuilt storage with expandability via microSD card (up to 128GB). Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v4.1, and FM radio. Of course, the highlight of the smartphone is its 5100mAh battery with fast charging capabilities. It should be available in Champagne Gold and Graphite Grey colour variants. It measures in at 153x76x8.2mm.