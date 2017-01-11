Lenovo on Wednesday launched the P2 in India, the company's latest battery-focused smartphone. The smartphone has been launched in two memory variants - 3GB RAM at Rs. 16,999 and 4GB RAM at Rs. 17,999. The smartphone will be available from Flipkart from Wednesday midnight in Champagne Gold and Graphite Grey colour variants. Launch day offers include an exchange offer of up to Rs. 2,000 when exchanging an old smartphone, and 10 percent discount on SBI credit cards.

The highlight of the Lenovo P2 is its 5100mAh battery, which the company claims can provide up to 3 days of battery life, or over 18 hours of continuous video playback. It also sports a fast charging feature, claimed to be almost 30 percent faster than Quick Charge 3.0 - 15 minutes of charging can provide 10 hours of normal usage, Lenovo says. The smartphone can be used a power bank for other devices as well.

It bears a fingerprint sensor on the home button. Lenovo is also talking about Dual Apps mode that allows apps to be used with two different accounts on the Lenovo P2.

The dual-SIM (Nano-SIM) Lenovo P2 runs Android 6.0 Marshmallow out-of-the-box, and sports a 5.5-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) Super AMOLED display with 2.5D Gorilla Glass. It is powered by a 2GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 MSM8953 processor, coupled with either 3GB or 4GB of LPDDR3 RAM. Lenovo P2 bears a 13-megapixel rear camera with a Sony IMX258 sensor and a 5-megapixel front camera.

The metal unibody Lenovo P2 packs 32GB inbuilt storage with expandability via microSD card (up to 128GB). Connectivity options of Lenovo P2 include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v4.1, and FM radio. It measures in at 153x76x8.2mm.