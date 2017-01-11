Lenovo is all set to launch the P2 in India on Wednesday, a battery-focused smartphone that was first unveiled at IFA 2016. The company had recently revealed the smartphone would be unveiled in the country at 12:30pm IST and would go on sale exclusively via Flipkart. For now, the exact details of the Lenovo P2 price in India, or its availability in the country, are not known.

The biggest highlight of the Lenovo P2 is its 5100mAh battery, which also features fast charging capabilities. Notably, since its unveiling at IFA last year, the smartphone has been made available in China. The variant available in China sports 4GB of LPDDR4 RAM and 64GB of inbuilt storage, featuring a price tag of CNY 2,499 (roughly Rs. 24,500). Lenovo launched the P2 in Champagne Gold and Graphite Grey colour variants.

Other regions in the world, including India, are expected to get two variants of the Lenovo P2 - 3GB or 4GB of LPDDR3 RAM with 32GB of inbuilt storage.

The dual-SIM (Nano-SIM) Lenovo P2 runs Android 6.0 Marshmallow out-of-the-box, and sports a 5.5-inch full-HD Super AMOLED display. It is powered by a 2GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 MSM8953 processor, coupled with either 3GB or 4GB of LPDDR3 RAM. Lenovo P2 bears a 13-megapixel rear camera with a Sony IMX258 sensor and a 5-megapixel front camera.

The metal unibody Lenovo P2 packs either 32GB inbuilt storage with expandability via microSD card (up to 128GB). Connectivity options of Lenovo P2 include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v4.1, and FM radio. Of course, the highlight of the smartphone is its 5100mAh battery with fast charging capabilities. Lenovo P2 smartphone should be available in . It measures in at 153x76x8.2mm.