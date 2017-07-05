Lenovo's upcoming Moto X4 smartphone, which was comprehensively leaked recently, has now been leaked in a render image. While the smartphone was already expected to feature a dual camera setup, it can also be seen sporting a curved screen in the freshly leaked render.

The new Moto X4 render, shared by popular tipster Evan Blass aka @evleaks, shows the Moto X4 with a round-shaped camera panel with two sensors and LED flash at the bottom. Notably, this design is different from the one that could be seen in the smartphone's presentation that was leaked earlier this year.

VentureBeat's Evan Blass reported earlier this week that the Moto X4 will be unveiled in fourth quarter this year, citing a person with knowledge of the company's plans. In terms of specifications, the Moto X4 has been said to come with an aluminium body and pack a 5.2-inch full-HD display.

The highlight feature on the smartphone is its dual camera setup on the rear end with an 8-megapixel and another 12-megapixel sensor. The phone also features a 16-megapixel camera at front for taking selfies, as per the report. The Moto X4 has been tipped to come with IP68 water and dust resistance rating as well as a fingerprint scanner at the front that allows users to unlock the device as well as provides other navigation controls as well.

The upcoming Moto X4 is said to run Android 7.1 Nougat and powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 SoC clocked at 2.2GHz coupled with 4GB of RAM. The smartphone has been tipped to come with 32GB of built-in storage and house a 3000mAh battery. Notably, the Moto X4 is expected to be the first non-Google smartphone to support the search giant's Project Fi MVNO service that allow users to switch seamlessly between the different carriers.