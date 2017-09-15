Lenovo K8 Note Goes on Open Sale in India, via Amazon

Lenovo launched its K8 Note smartphone in India last month and starting Friday, the handset will go on open sale in the country starting Friday, i.e., September 15, exclusively through Amazon India. To mark the occasion, the company is also offering special offers to its customers. The Lenovo K8 Note is available in India in two configurations - 3GB RAM/ 32GB storage and 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage - at Rs. 12,999 and Rs. 13,999 respectively. The handset can be purchased in Venom Black and Fine Gold colours.

Coming to the special offers, customers can exchange their old devices for the Lenovo K8 Note and receive additional Rs. 1,000 off for their old smartphone. Further, HSBC credit or debit card holders will receive a cashback of Rs. 1,000 on purchase of Lenovo K8 Note smartphone.

To recall, the highlight features on the Lenovo K8 Note include near stock Android experience and dual rear cameras. Moving on to the specifications, the dual-SIM (Nano) Lenovo K8 Note runs Android 7.1.1 Nougat out-of-the-box and sports a 5.5-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) display. The handset is powered by a deca-core MediaTek MT6797 SoC with four Cortex-A53 cores clocked at 1.4GHz, four Cortex-A53 cores clocked at 1.85GHz, and two Cortex-A72 cores clocked at 2.3GHz. As mentioned earlier, the processor is coupled with either 3GB or 4GB of RAM.

In terms of optics, the dual rear camera setup on the Lenovo K8 Note comes with a 13-megapixel primary sensor along with a 5-megapixel depth sensor, which allows the smartphone to capture depth-of-field effects. The rear camera has a dual-LED CCT flash module. At the front, the Lenovo K8 Note sports a 13-megapixel camera with LED flash support.

The storage on Lenovo K8 Note, with both variants, is expandable via a dedicated microSD card (up to 128GB) slot. The connectivity options offered by the smartphone include 4G VoLTE, dual-band (2.4GHz and 5GHz) Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v4.1, Micro-USB, and 3.5mm audio jack. The smartphone houses a 4000mAh non-removable battery and supports rapid charging with the bundled 15W rapid charger in the box.