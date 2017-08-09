Lenovo K8 Note India Launch Set for Today, How to Watch Live Stream

Lenovo is all set to launch its K8 Note smartphone in India on Wednesday, with the launch event in New Delhi scheduled to begin at 12pm IST. The Lenovo K8 Note launch event is being live streamed, and you can catch it right here. To recall, the Chinese company has been teasing the launch of the K8 Note for a while now, however, but it hasn't revealed much about the smartphone apart from boasting of the performance and photography the handset will offer.

We also know that the Lenovo K8 Note will run Android 7.1.1 Nougat out-of-the-box at launch, and that it will be using a stock Android build. Lenovo revealed this information to Gadgets 360 alongside its announcement that going forward it will abandon its Vibe Pure UI in favour of stock Android, a decision it came upon after listening to customer feedback. We also know the Lenovo K8 Note will be an Amazon exclusive at launch.

Just why Lenovo skipped the K7 Note moniker is not known, but the '8' symbol may suggest the use of a dual camera setup. To recall, the Lenovo K6 Note only featured a single rear camera, which makes it even more likely for the next iteration to get a dual camera module.

While the official information surrounding the Lenovo K8 Note is scarce, a recent GeekBench listing revealed some key specifications of the upcoming 'Killer Note' model. As per the listing, the smartphone will run on Android 7.1.1 Nougat, and will be powered by a 1.4GHz MediaTek Helio X20 SoC, backed by 4GB of RAM. Both the processor and RAM are improvements over the K6 Note’s Snapdragon 430 SoC and 3GB of RAM.