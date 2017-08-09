Lenovo India on Wednesday launched its latest budget smartphone in India, the K8 Note. The smartphone is the first Lenovo-branded offering from the company to feature a dual camera setup, just as we predicted with the choice of the '8' symbol in the name and teasers. During the launch, the company revealed that since the launch of the first K-Series smartphone, there have been 8.5 million K-Series users in India.

Another highlight feature of the Lenovo K8 Note is the presence of front LED flash, ideal for selfie takers, while the use of stock Android 7.1.1 Nougat is another major USP for the K8 Note. To recall, the smartphone is the first from Lenovo to adhere to its new philosophy of using stock Android instead of its Vibe Pure UI for the sake of faster updates and better performance. The smartphone's body is built out of metal (5000-series aluminium) and polycarbonate, while K8 Note is also said to be splash-resistant with water-repellent nano-coating.

Lenovo K8 Note price in India, availability, launch offers

The Lenovo K8 Note price in India starts from Rs. 12,999, and it will be available exclusively via Amazon India from 12pm IST, August 18. The smartphone has been launched in a two variants in India, with a 3GB RAM/ 32GB storage variant and a 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage variant. We've already mentioned the price of the base model, while the higher-specced version is priced at Rs. 13,999. It will be made available in Fine Gold and Venom Black colour variants.

Launch offers of the Lenovo K8 Note on Amazon India include a Rs. 900 discount on the Moto Sports Headphones, up to 80 percent off on Kindle ebooks (up to Rs. 300), and a Idea data offer - up to 64GB of 4G data from Idea with unlimited calls for 56 days at Rs. 343.

Lenovo K8 Note specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Lenovo K8 Note runs Android 7.1.1 Nougat and sports a 5.5-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection. The smartphone is powered by a deca-core MediaTek MT6797 SoC with four Cortex-A53 cores clocked at 1.4GHz, four Cortex-A53 cores clocked at 1.85GHz, and two Cortex-A72 cores clocked at 2.3GHz. The processor is accompanied by either 3GB or 4GB of RAM.

Getting to the primary USP of the Lenovo K8 Note, its dual rear camera setup, the smartphone sports a 13-megapixel primary sensor that's accompanied a 5-megapixel depth sensor, enabling the smartphone to capture depth-of-field effects like Bokeh. The rear camera has a dual-LED CCT flash module. At the front, the Lenovo K8 Note sports a 13-megapixel camera with an LED flash module.

The Lenovo K8 Note ships with either 32GB or 64GB of inbuilt storage, which is expandable via a dedicated microSD card (up to 128GB) slot. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, dual-band (2.4GHz and 5GHz) Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v4.1, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB, and 3.5mm audio jack. The smartphone is powered by a 4000mAh non-removable battery and supports rapid charging with the bundled 15W rapid charger in the box - Lenovo says this is the first smartphone from its stables to ship with a rapid charger, something that's pretty staple with the Moto series. The battery is rated to deliver up to 24.7 hours of talk time, and 378 hours of standby time.

The K8 Note measures 154.5x75.9x8.5mm and weighs 180 grams. Sensors on board the smartphone include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, magnetometer, and proximity sensor. It bears a fingerprint rear on the back panel, below the dual camera setup. The company is also touting the smartphone's Dolby Atmos support for improved audio performance. There's also a dedicated Music Key on the smartphone, which allows users to launch the music app, and control playback, based on shortcuts.