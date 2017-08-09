Lenovo K8 Note India Launch Set for Today: Where to Watch Live Stream

The Lenovo K8 Note India launch is scheduled for 12pm IST on Wednesday in New Delhi, leaving just a few minutes before the device goes official. K8 Note is the follow-up to last year's K6 Note, and Lenovo has been boasting of its performance and photography capabilities over the past few weeks. We also know that the Lenovo K8 Note will run Android 7.1.1 Nougat out-of-the-box at launch, and that it will be using a stock Android build. Lenovo revealed this information to Gadgets 360 alongside its announcement that going forward it will abandon its Vibe Pure UI in favour of stock Android, a decision it came upon after listening to customer feedback.

Lenovo K8 Note launch live stream

The launch of Lenovo K8 Note will be live streamed on YouTube, and you can catch it right here. The launch is slated to start at 12pm, but as with any tech launch nowadays, expect a delay of a few minutes. For those unaware, the Lenovo K8 Note will be an Amazon exclusive at launch.

Just why Lenovo skipped the K7 Note moniker is not known, but the '8' symbol may suggest the use of a dual camera setup. To recall, the Lenovo K6 Note only featured a single rear camera, which makes it even more likely for the next iteration to get a dual camera module.

Lenovo K8 Note specifications

While the official information surrounding the Lenovo K8 Note is scarce, a recent GeekBench listing revealed some key specifications of the upcoming 'Killer Note' model. As per the listing, the smartphone will run on Android 7.1.1 Nougat, and will be powered by a 1.4GHz MediaTek Helio X20 SoC, backed by 4GB of RAM. Both the processor and RAM are improvements over the K6 Note’s Snapdragon 430 SoC and 3GB of RAM.