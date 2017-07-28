Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Lenovo K8 Note India Launch Set for August 9, Teaser Hints

 
28 July 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Lenovo K8 Note India Launch Set for August 9, Teaser Hints

Highlights

  • Lenovo confirms August 9 launch for its next ‘Killer Note’
  • Also hints that the phone will be called Lenovo K8 Note
  • Could feature a dual rear camera setup

After posting a teaser video of its next #KillerNote earlier this week, Lenovo on Friday dropped the launch date for the smartphone via its social media channels which will be August 9. The post also teases the number 8, which suggests that the smartphone will be the Lenovo K8 Note, and not K7 Note as was previously expected.

The official launch date confirmation comes after a series of mathematical-based quizzes Lenovo India posted on its social media account, asking followers to guess what the next 'Note' smartphone will be called, all pointing to the number 8. Interestingly, Lenovo's confirmation points to what could be the K8 Note, which is a little surprising considering it would mean the company is planning to skip on the K7 Note. OnePlus in the past also did something similar by launching the OnePlus 5 after the OnePlus 3T, albeit for different reasons. Samsung also did something similar last year, with the Galaxy Note 7 - skipping the Galaxy Note 6 in an attempt to bring the Galaxy Note brand up to speed with its Galaxy S brand

The reason behind going with '8' is still unknown, but the number does suggest that the smartphone could sport a dual rear camera setup. To recall, the Lenovo K6 Note only featured a single rear camera, which makes it even more likely for the followup to get a dual camera module.

Recently, a benchmark listing of the Lenovo K8 Note surfaced online via GeekBench that reveals some key details of the upcoming 'Killer Note'. According to the listing, the smartphone will run on Android 7.1.1 Nougat. It will be powered by a 1.4GHz MediaTek Helio X20 processor and will be offered with 4GB of RAM, both of which are a bit of a jump compared to the K6 Note, which featured a Snapdragon 430 SoC and 3GB of RAM.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: Lenovo, Lenovo K8 Note, Lenovo K8 Note Launch, Lenovo K8 Note Specifications, Lenovo India, Mobiles, India
Sanket Vijayasarathy

When not indulging in reading or writing, Sanket fanboys over The Flash, Star Wars, Coldplay, and U2. A techie by day and TV show junkie by night, he believes both go ... More

Verizon Adds Over 300,000 Subscribers, With Attractive Unlimited Plans
Accenture Develops AI-Powered Solution to Help the Visually Challenged
Lenovo K8 Note India Launch Set for August 9, Teaser Hints
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Tech News in Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS
Oppo F3
TRENDING
  1. Jio Phone: Airtel Aims to Beat 'Free' Reliance Phone With Bundled Offers
  2. WhatsApp Now Supports Launcher App Shortcuts on Android
  3. Nokia 3 Review
  4. Jio Phone Impact, WhatsApp Daily Active Users, and More: Your 360 Daily
  5. Xiaomi Redmi 4, Redmi 4A, Redmi Note 4 Pre-Orders in India to Open Today
  6. BSNL Asks Broadband Users to Change Passwords After Malware Attack
  7. Jio Phone Is a Single SIM Mobile, Works Only on 4G VoLTE Networks
  8. Meet the Most Popular Smartphones in India
  9. Moto X4 Price Leaks, With Launch Imminent
  10. Everything You Need to Know About Reliance Jio's Brand New Phone
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.