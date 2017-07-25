Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Lenovo K7 Note India Launch Expected Soon Thanks to Video Teaser

 
25 July 2017
Lenovo K7 Note India Launch Expected Soon Thanks to Video Teaser

Highlights

  • Lenovo has released a new video teaser hinting at a new smartphone launch
  • The video teaser suggests that the Lenovo K7 Note will be launched soon
  • A tangible timeline for the India launch has not been mentioned

Lenovo has now published a video teaser on its social channels, hinting at the imminent launch of the K7 Note smartphone in India. The teaser boasts of performance in its upcoming device, and has captioned it with the #KillerNote, largely hinting that the K7 Note is set to arrive in the market soon.

The video has been posted on the official social channels of Lenovo Mobile India, and it shows three smartphones’ performance. Brand A and Brand B smartphones have ‘ordinary’ performance at the end of their test, while the Killer Note smartphone’s verdict is claimed to be, well, ‘killer’. The caption below the video reads, “Ordinary performance will be a thing of the past. The new #KillerNote is set to blow you away! Uncaging soon.”

Unfortunately, the teaser does not reveal which smartphone is set to launch, but the Lenovo K7 Note is the best bet, given the caption. To recall, the Lenovo Vibe K5 Note smartphone was launched in August last year, with a MediaTek Helio P10 SoC, and the Lenovo K6 Note was launched in December soon after powered by the Snapdragon 435 SoC.

Because the performance of the smartphone is highlighted in the teaser, the Lenovo K7 Note will expected to sport the Snapdragon 630 or the Snapdragon 660 processor at the very least. In the video, Brand A is powered by the Snapdragon 430 SoC and Brand B smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 625 SoC. So, it’s safe to assume that a processor with better configuration than the two mentioned above is slated to be integrated.

Of course, needless to say, this is pure speculation, and Lenovo could very well launch the K7 Note with an entirely different processor (or even a MediaTek processor for that matter). There’s no official launch date also unveiled, except for the vague ‘uncaging soon’ tagline. However, now that the teasers have begun, the launch of the Lenovo K7 Note won’t be too far.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: Lenovo, Lenovo K7 Note, Lenovo K7 Note Launch in India, Lenovo K7 Note teaser, Mobiles, Android
Tasneem Akolawala

When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. ... More

Lenovo K7 Note India Launch Expected Soon Thanks to Video Teaser
 
 

