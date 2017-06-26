Lenovo in collaboration with Flipkart is celebrating 'Lenovo Mobile Fest' where the e-commerce giant is offering discounts and exchanges on Lenovo smartphones. The all-new 'Lenovo Mobile Fest' kicked off on Monday and will end on Wednesday, June 28.

Under the new mobile offer, several Lenovo smartphones are on sale after discounts, and interested consumers will also get the exchange offer as an add-on.

Under the Lenovo Mobile Fest, the Lenovo K6 Power is available at Rs. 8,999 for the 3GB RAM model and Rs. 9,999 for the 4GB RAM model - both come with a flat Rs. 1,000 off. Flipkart is also offering an exchange offer of up to Rs. 8,500.

The Lenovo Vibe K5 Note (4GB RAM) is available at Rs. 10,499 (down from earlier price of Rs. 12,499), and consumers can also avail an additional exchange offer where they can get up to Rs. 9,500. The Lenovo Vibe K5 Note (3GB RAM) is now available at Rs. 9,999 (down from earlier price of Rs. 11,999) and also comes with an exchange offer where consumers can get up to Rs. 9,000 off.

The Lenovo Vibe K5 Plus , on the other hand, is now available at Rs. 7,499 (down from earlier price of Rs. 8,499) and also comes with an additional exchange offer where consumers can get up to Rs. 7,000 off on the product.

Lastly, the Lenovo P2 (3GB RAM) is now available at Rs. 12,999 (down from earlier price of Rs. 16,999) and consumers can avail exchange offer of up to Rs. 12,000 on the product. The 4GB RAM model of the Lenovo P2 is available at Rs. 14,999 (down from its earlier price of Rs. 17,999), and also comes with exchange offer of up to Rs. 14,000.

Last few weeks have seen several discounts and offers on large range of products including smartphones, laptops, and others. The Lenovo Mobile Fest in this regard is slightly limited, with just Lenovo products.