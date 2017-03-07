Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
Lenovo K6 Power Available With Discount, Exchange Offer in Open Sale on Flipkart

 
07 March 2017
Lenovo K6 Power Available With Discount, Exchange Offer in Open Sale on Flipkart

Highlights

  • The 3GB RAM variant is available at Rs. 9,999
  • The 4GB RAM variant is available at Rs. 10,999
  • Both the 3GB and 4GB RAM models available with exchange offer

Lenovo's K6 Power smartphone is now available with a flat discount and exchange offer via Flipkart in India, in what is being called the 'first open sale' for the smartphone. As before, the smartphone available in two variants - 3GB RAM + 32GB storage priced at Rs. 9,999, and 4GB RAM + 32GB storage priced at Rs. 10,999. Notably, the offers are available only until Tuesday midnight.

E-commerce website Flipkart is offering exchange offer on the purchase of the Lenovo K6 Power where interested buyers can get up to Rs. 9,000 off. Additionally, the handset is also available to buy with bank offers from HDFC Bank which is offering flat Rs. 600 off when purchasing with a HDFC Bank credit card, while buyers with a Axis Bank Buzz credit card can get 5 percent off on the purchase of the Lenovo K6 Power.

Lenovo K6 Power Review

It's worth noting that the Lenovo K6 Power's 3GB RAM variant is being offered with up to Rs. 8,000 off on exchange while 4GB RAM variant is being offered with up to Rs. 9,000 off.

 

The highlight of the Lenovo K6 Power is its battery, as its name implies. It sports a large 4000mAh battery that's rated to deliver up to 96.5 hours of music playback, 13.6 hours of video playback, 48 hours of voice calls, 12.6 hours of Web surfing, and 649 hours of standby time. Besides the Ultimate Powersaver mode, the smartphone sports a reverse charge option, allowing it to be used as a power bank. It also features Dolby Atmos audio enhancements for earphones and stereo speakers, TheaterMax media-consumption service, and a fingerprint sensor that's located on the rear panel.

The dual-SIM (Nano-SIM) Lenovo K6 Power runs on Android 6.0 Marshmallow with the company's own Vibe Pure UI skin on top. Other specifications include a 5-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) IPS display; 1.4GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 SoC; 13-megapixel rear camera with a Sony IMX258 sensor; 8-megapixel front camera with a Sony IMX219 sensor; expandable storage support via microSD card (up to 128GB), and 4G with VoLTE support.

Lenovo K6 Power

Lenovo K6 Power

Rs.9,999
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery life
  • Camera
  • Value for money
  • Good
  • Good looks and build quality
  • Decent display
  • Excellent battery life
  • Bad
  • No fast charging support
  • Cameras could have been better
  • No dedicated microSD card slot
Read detailed Lenovo K6 Power review

Display

5.00-inch

Processor

1.4GHz octa-core

Front Camera

8-megapixel

Resolution

1080x1920 pixels

RAM

3GB

OS

Android 6.0.1

Storage

32GB

Rear Camera

13-megapixel

Battery Capacity

4000mAh
Ketan Pratap

Ketan Pratap covers daily news and rumours at Gadgets 360. He attended IIMC (Indian Institute of Mass Communication), majoring in English Journalism. Ketan is a ... More

