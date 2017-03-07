Lenovo's K6 Power smartphone is now available with a flat discount and exchange offer via Flipkart in India, in what is being called the 'first open sale' for the smartphone. As before, the smartphone available in two variants - 3GB RAM + 32GB storage priced at Rs. 9,999, and 4GB RAM + 32GB storage priced at Rs. 10,999. Notably, the offers are available only until Tuesday midnight.

E-commerce website Flipkart is offering exchange offer on the purchase of the Lenovo K6 Power where interested buyers can get up to Rs. 9,000 off. Additionally, the handset is also available to buy with bank offers from HDFC Bank which is offering flat Rs. 600 off when purchasing with a HDFC Bank credit card, while buyers with a Axis Bank Buzz credit card can get 5 percent off on the purchase of the Lenovo K6 Power.

It's worth noting that the Lenovo K6 Power's 3GB RAM variant is being offered with up to Rs. 8,000 off on exchange while 4GB RAM variant is being offered with up to Rs. 9,000 off.

The highlight of the Lenovo K6 Power is its battery, as its name implies. It sports a large 4000mAh battery that's rated to deliver up to 96.5 hours of music playback, 13.6 hours of video playback, 48 hours of voice calls, 12.6 hours of Web surfing, and 649 hours of standby time. Besides the Ultimate Powersaver mode, the smartphone sports a reverse charge option, allowing it to be used as a power bank. It also features Dolby Atmos audio enhancements for earphones and stereo speakers, TheaterMax media-consumption service, and a fingerprint sensor that's located on the rear panel.

The dual-SIM (Nano-SIM) Lenovo K6 Power runs on Android 6.0 Marshmallow with the company's own Vibe Pure UI skin on top. Other specifications include a 5-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) IPS display; 1.4GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 SoC; 13-megapixel rear camera with a Sony IMX258 sensor; 8-megapixel front camera with a Sony IMX219 sensor; expandable storage support via microSD card (up to 128GB), and 4G with VoLTE support.