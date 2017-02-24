Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
LeEco Le Pro3, Le S3 Receiving EUI Update With App Drawer, Camera Improvements, More

 
24 February 2017
Highlights

  • Update brings along performance improvements to camera
  • The update will be rolled out over next few days
  • Company claims update brings increased Bluetooth reliability

LeEco has served to users' demand as the company has finally brought app drawer to its Le Pro3 and Le S3 smartphones with its latest update rolling out over next few days.

With the firmware update for the Le Pro3 and Le S3, users will not need to see their apps cluttered across home screens, and can now instead navigate through them easily via the app drawer located in the app dock right above the "home" button.

Apart from the much needed app drawer, the software update for company's Ecosystem User Interface (EUI) also brings along improvements to the camera performance on both phones. LeEco says that the update improves the picture quality in low-light conditions such as sunrises and sunsets on company's Le S3 smartphone to allow users to "click brighter photos."

On Le Pro3, the update brings along improvements to the HDR functionality to allow the phone to capture and process HDR photos faster, company says in its official post.

Moving away from these major changes, with the latest update, the phone vibrates only once if fingerprint is not recognised. The update also adds parental control features and other improvements to streaming quality of the LE app, as per the changelog shared by the company.

LeEco claims that the update brings improved Bluetooth reliability and increased Wi-Fi download speeds on the Le S3 when using Bluetooth and Wi-Fi simultaneously.

In order to update LeEco smartphone, users need to head to Settings > System Update and follow the instructions to install the update when it shows up.

LeEco Le S3

LeEco Le S3

Display

5.50-inch

Processor

1.8GHz octa-core

Front Camera

8-megapixel

Resolution

1080x1920 pixels

RAM

3GB

OS

Android Marshmallow

Storage

32GB

Rear Camera

16-megapixel

Battery Capacity

3000mAh
Tags: LeEco Le Pro3, LeEco Le S3, LeEco Update, LeEco EUI Update, LeEco App Drawer, Apps, Android
