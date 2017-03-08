After launching the LeEco Le Pro 3 in September, the Chinese giant has now decided to launch the Le Pro 3 Elite smartphone as well. Even though the 'Elite' moniker is used, the smartphone is essentially the cheaper variant of the Le Pro 3 with no NFC and a slightly downgraded processor, and is priced at CNY 1,699 (roughly Rs. 16,500). The LeEco Le Pro 3 Elite is already available on the company's China site for purchase.

Design-wise, there is no change from the Le Pro 3 smartphone at all, and it looks identical from the outside. As for specifications, the Le Pro 3 Elite is powered by the Snapdragon 820 processor, instead of the Snapdragon 821 SoC. Also, the original device came with NFC support, but the latest variant lacks that support. Apart from these two changes, all of the other specifications remain the same.

The LeEco Le Pro 3 Elite runs EUI 5.8-based on Android 6.0 Marshmallow. The dual-SIM (Nano-SIM) smartphone sports a 5.5-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) display with 2.5D curved glass, In-Cell touch tech, and a pixel density of 403ppi. It packs 4GB of RAM, Adreno 530 GPU, and offers 32GB of inbuilt storage.

The Le Pro 3 Elite sports a 16-megapixel rear camera with an f/2.0 aperture, PDAF, HDR, BSI CMOS sensor, 4K video recording at 30fps, and a slow-motion recording of 720p at 120fps. On the front, the smartphone bears an 8-megapixel camera with an f/2.2 aperture, and a 76.5-degree wide-angle lens.

In terms of connectivity, the LeEco Le Pro 3 Elite supports 4G LTE (with support for bands in India), Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, NFC, GPS/ A-GPS, and Bluetooth v4.2, apart from USB Type-C. The smartphone bears a 4070mAh battery, measures 151.4x73.9x7.5mm, and weighs 175 grams. Apart from a fingerprint scanner, other sensors on board include a proximity sensor, ambient light sensor, accelerometer, gyroscope, and an infrared emitter. As of now, it is available on Lemall.com only in the Gold colour option.