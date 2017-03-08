Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

LeEco Le Pro 3 Elite Launched: Price, Release Date, Specifications, and More

 
08 March 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
LeEco Le Pro 3 Elite Launched: Price, Release Date, Specifications, and More

Highlights

  • LeEco Le Pro 3 Elite is priced at CNY 1,699
  • The smartphone lacks NFC support
  • It is powered by a Snapdragon 820 CPU

After launching the LeEco Le Pro 3 in September, the Chinese giant has now decided to launch the Le Pro 3 Elite smartphone as well. Even though the 'Elite' moniker is used, the smartphone is essentially the cheaper variant of the Le Pro 3 with no NFC and a slightly downgraded processor, and is priced at CNY 1,699 (roughly Rs. 16,500). The LeEco Le Pro 3 Elite is already available on the company's China site for purchase.

Design-wise, there is no change from the Le Pro 3 smartphone at all, and it looks identical from the outside. As for specifications, the Le Pro 3 Elite is powered by the Snapdragon 820 processor, instead of the Snapdragon 821 SoC. Also, the original device came with NFC support, but the latest variant lacks that support. Apart from these two changes, all of the other specifications remain the same.

The LeEco Le Pro 3 Elite runs EUI 5.8-based on Android 6.0 Marshmallow. The dual-SIM (Nano-SIM) smartphone sports a 5.5-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) display with 2.5D curved glass, In-Cell touch tech, and a pixel density of 403ppi. It packs 4GB of RAM, Adreno 530 GPU, and offers 32GB of inbuilt storage.

The Le Pro 3 Elite sports a 16-megapixel rear camera with an f/2.0 aperture, PDAF, HDR, BSI CMOS sensor, 4K video recording at 30fps, and a slow-motion recording of 720p at 120fps. On the front, the smartphone bears an 8-megapixel camera with an f/2.2 aperture, and a 76.5-degree wide-angle lens.

In terms of connectivity, the LeEco Le Pro 3 Elite supports 4G LTE (with support for bands in India), Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, NFC, GPS/ A-GPS, and Bluetooth v4.2, apart from USB Type-C. The smartphone bears a 4070mAh battery, measures 151.4x73.9x7.5mm, and weighs 175 grams. Apart from a fingerprint scanner, other sensors on board include a proximity sensor, ambient light sensor, accelerometer, gyroscope, and an infrared emitter. As of now, it is available on Lemall.com only in the Gold colour option.

LeEco Le Pro 3 Elite

LeEco Le Pro 3 Elite

Display

5.50-inch

Processor

2.15GHz quad-core

Front Camera

8-megapixel

Resolution

1080x1920 pixels

RAM

4GB

OS

Android 6.0

Storage

32GB

Rear Camera

16-megapixel

Battery Capacity

4070mAh
Tags: LeEco Le Pro 3 Elite Launch, LeEco Le Pro 3 Elite Features, LeEco Le Pro 3 Elite Specifications, LeEco Le Pro 3 Elite Price, Mobiles, Android, LeEco
Tasneem Akolawala

When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. ... More

iPhone 8 Tipped to Be Called iPhone Edition; Patent Hints at Facial Recognition Feature
WikiLeaks 'Vault 7' Dump: What You Should Know About the CIA's Hacking Programme
Unboxed Mobiles
LeEco Le Pro 3 Elite Launched: Price, Release Date, Specifications, and More
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Gadgets 360 Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Unboxed Mobiles
TRENDING
  1. Apple, Google, WhatsApp, and Others React to WikiLeaks CIA Dump
  2. Moto G5 Plus to Be Flipkart Exclusive; Likely to Go on Sale on March 15
  3. Nokia 3310 (2017) Pre-Orders Show 'Unprecedented Demand' Ahead of Launch
  4. Reliance Jio, Airtel, Vodafone, Idea: The ‘Unlimited Data’ Offers
  5. Wikileaks CIA Files: 5 Things We Learnt About Gadgets That Spy on You
  6. Nokia Tipped to Release Flagship Smartphone in June in Two Sizes
  7. Flipkart Now Said to Be Looking to Raise Up to $1 Billion
  8. Samsung Galaxy C5 Pro With 16-Megapixel Selfie Camera Launched
  9. Latest OnePlus Leak Gets the Web Talking
  10. Microsoft Visual Studio 2017 Is Finally Out
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.