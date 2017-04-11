LeEco Le Pro 3 AI Edition With LeLe Assistant, Dual Rear Cameras Launched

As expected, LeEco on Tuesday launched a new smartphone with an AI assistant. Called the LeEco Le Pro 3 AI Edition, the smartphone is also the company’s first with a dual rear camera setup – a trend that has been embraced by a plethora of manufacturers. China pre-orders for the smartphone begin on Tuesday itself, and it will go on sale on Friday in two variants – Helio X23 SoC model with 32GB storage priced at CNY 1,799 (roughly Rs 16,800) and Helio X27 SoC model with 64GB storage priced at CNY 2,399 (roughly Rs. 22,500).

The highlight of the LeEco Le Pro 3 AI Edition is its AI-based voice assistant. Called LeLe, it can be activated while the screen is turned off, and is integrated with LeEco’s apps as well as some third-party apps as well, GizmoChina reports. The assistant is supposed to learn from the user and get better with time.

Another highlight is its dual rear camera setup. The LeEco Le Pro 3 AI Edition sports two 13-megapixel rear sensors, with one capturing monochrome information and the other capturing colour information. The sensors are coupled with f/2.0 aperture lenses, and also feature PFAF autofocus and dual-LED flash. The company is also touting the Le IMAGE AI engine that stitches together the images.

Photo Credit: GizmoChina

The dual-SIM (Nano-SIM) LeEco Le Pro 3 AI Edition runs EMUI 5.9 that’s based on Android Marshmallow. It bears a 5.5-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) display with a max brightness of 600 nits. The Standard variant is powered by a 2.3GHz deca-core MediaTek Helio X23 SoC, while the Eco variant is powered by a 2.6GHz deca-core Helio X27 SoC. Both sport 4GB of RAM.

As for the front camera, the LeEco Le Pro 3 AI Edition features an 8-megapixel sensor with an f/2.2 aperture and a 76.5-degree wide-angle lens. The smartphone is available in two storage variants – 32GB and 64GB. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac (2.4GHz and 5GHz), Bluetooth v4.2, USB Type-C, and NFC. It is powered by a 4000mAh battery. It measures 152.4x75.1x7.5mm and weighs 168 grams. It will be available in Gold, Rose Gold, and Black colour options.

To recall, the original LeEco Le Pro 3 was launched back in September. The dual-SIM (Nano-SIM) smartphone sports a 5.5-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) display with 2.5D curved glass, In-Cell touch tech, and a pixel density of 403ppi. It is powered by a 2.35GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 SoC that's coupled with the Adreno 530 GPU.

The Le Pro 3 sports a 16-megapixel rear camera with an f/2.0 aperture, PDAF, HDR, BSI CMOS sensor, 4K video recording at 30fps, and a slow-motion recording of 720p at 120fps. On the front, the smartphone bears an 8-megapixel camera with an f/2.2 aperture, and a 76.5-degree wide-angle lens.