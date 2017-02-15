Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
LeEco Le 2 Gold Variant to Go on Sale in Limited Quantities in India on Thursday

 
15 February 2017
LeEco Le 2 Gold Variant to Go on Sale in Limited Quantities in India on Thursday

Highlights

  • LeEco L2 is priced at Rs. 11,999
  • The Gold variant will be available on LeMall site
  • It will be made available in limited quantities.

LeEco launched the Le 2 smartphone in June for the price of Rs. 11,999. The device was made available on its online LeMall store in Grey and Rose Gold colour variants, and now the company has introduced a Gold colour variant in India as well. The Gold colour Le 2 smartphone will be available on the LeMall website from February 16, and will be available in limited quantities.

The old Grey and Rose Gold colour variants will be available as usual, and the Gold variant, which is currently shown as out of stock on the site, will be available for purchase starting Thursday. Apart from the colour change, everything else remains the same. The Gold variant will be made available on LeMall.com exclusively, and not on Flipkart - its online retail partner to sell the LeEco Le 2 smartphones.

LeEco recently also made the 64GB variant of the smartphone available on Snapdeal exclusively. The 64GB variant is available only in Rose Gold colour option. Snapdeal is also offering 10 percent instant discount on all Axis Bank debit and credit card payments. There is an up to 5 percent discount on Snapdeal HDFC Bank Credit Card, and free delivery of the Reliance Jio SIM card as well.

In our LeEco Le 2 review, we liked the device a lot, as it provides powerful hardware and plenty of little conveniences. The Le 2 smartphone houses a 5.5-inch bezel-less HD (1080x1920 pixel) display with 403ppi pixel density. It is powered by a 2.3GHz deca-core MediaTek Helio X20 SoC paired with 3GB of RAM and Mali GPU.

As for the optics, the smartphone sports a 16-megapixel rear camera, and an 8-megapixel front camera for selfies. The LeEco Le 2 smartphone packs a 3000mAh battery to keep the lights on, and supports LTE connectivity. It runs Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow out of the box, measures 151.10x74.20x7.50mm, and weighs 153.00 grams.

LeEco Le 2

LeEco Le 2

Rs.15,999
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery life
  • Camera
  • Value for money
  • Good
  • Great performance
  • Looks good
  • Free Le Ecosystem subscription for a year
  • Good battery life
  • Bad
  • No 3.5mm audio connector
  • Storage not exapandable
  • Average camera performance
Read detailed LeEco Le 2 review

Display

5.50-inch

Processor

1.8GHz octa-core

Front Camera

8-megapixel

Resolution

1080x1920 pixels

RAM

3GB

OS

Android 6.0.1

Storage

32GB

Rear Camera

16-megapixel

Battery Capacity

3000mAh
Tasneem Akolawala

Tasneem Akolawala

