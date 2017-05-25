Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Lava Z10 Gets an Upgrade With 3GB RAM; Available at Rs. 11,500

 
25 May 2017
Lava Z10 Gets an Upgrade With 3GB RAM; Available at Rs. 11,500

Highlights

  • Lava Z10 now available with 3GB RAM
  • New 3GB RAM upgrade now available to buy
  • The Lava Z10 will be available at Rs. 11,500

Lava has announced that the Z10 smartphone will now be available with 3GB of RAM, an upgrade from 2GB of RAM. As before, the smartphone will be available to buy at Rs. 11,500.

Lava says that the new 3GB RAM model is already available to buy via the company's retail stores. The Lava Z10 also comes with a 365-days screen replacement policy which means that users can get a free screen replacement within a year of purchase. Additionally, the smartphone also comes with '30 day replacement policy' where consumers can get their devices replaced with a new one in case of a hardware damage within a span of 30 days of purchase.

Refreshing on the specifications, the Lava Z10 features a 5-inch HD (720x1280 pixels) IPS display with a 2.5D curved glass on top. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core processor. The handset runs on Star OS 3.3 based on Android 6.0 Marshmallow and is offered with 16GB of inbuilt storage, which is expandable via microSD card (up to 128GB). On the camera front, the Lava Z10 is equipped with an 8-megapixel rear camera with f/2.0 with LED flash and a 5-megapixel front-facing camera with Spotlight flash. The rear camera also supports Bokeh mode and Night Pro mode.

The dual-SIM smartphone houses a 2620mAh battery with 'Power Saver mode' and 'Super Power Saver mode'. The smartphone also come equipped with the latest multilingual keyboard that supports eleven regional Indian languages. It also supports Smart Gestures, OTG and 3 Point Touch.

The Lava Z10 was launched in March this year alongside the Lava Z25.

Lava Z10

Lava Z10

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery life
  • Camera
  • Value for money
  • Good
  • Good battery life
  • Dedicated microSD card slot
  • Bad
  • No fingerprint sensor
  • Average camera performance
Read detailed Lava Z10 review

Display

5.00-inch

Processor

1.3GHz quad-core

Front Camera

5-megapixel

Resolution

720x1280 pixels

RAM

3GB

OS

Android 6.0

Storage

16GB

Rear Camera

8-megapixel

Battery Capacity

2620mAh

Tags: Lava, Lava Mobiles, Lava Z10 Price, Lava Z10 Price in India, Lava Z10 Specifications
Ketan Pratap

