Lava Announces 2-Year Warranty for Its Smartphones and Feature Phones

Domestic mobile manufacturer Lava on Friday announced a 2-year warranty for all its major models in its product portfolio in India, across smartphones and feature phones. It added the 2-year warrant would apply to all future launches as well. The company claims its 2-year warranty promise, covering such a wide range of products, is the first of its kind in the Indian mobile handset industry.

Detailing the move, Lava says a handset purchased after August 26 will have the 2-year warranty activated. It adds that it has over 1,000 service centres across the country. The standard warranty clause of 6 months on accessories and one year on touch panel or LCD display will continue to apply on both feature and smartphones. More details about which mobile handsets are covered under the 2-year warranty promise can be found on the Lava website, the company said.

Commenting on the launch of the 2-Year Warranty, Gaurav Nigam, Senior VP, Head of Product, Lava International said, "These are exciting times for us as we continue to gain a stronger foothold in the Indian mobile handset industry. We are presumably the first Indian mobile phone brand to launch 2-Year Warranty offer on such a wide portfolio of devices. This offer exhibits the confidence we have in the reliability of our products and the focus that we put in quality control at every stage of product development."