Lava has launched two budget smartphones in India, the A50 and A55, at Rs. 3,999 and Rs. 4,399 respectively. Notably, the smartphones lack 3G functionality unlike some of the other devices launched recently in this price range. Both the devices have already been listed on company's official website and are available in Black and Silver colour options.

Both the newly-launched smartphones feature a similar set of specifications. However, on one hand Lava A55 packs 1GB of RAM, the A50 comes with 512MB of RAM. Both the dual-SIM smartphones run Android 6.0 Marshmallow out-of-the-box. The Lava A50 and A55 both sport a 4-inch WVGA (480x800 pixels) display and are powered by a 1.2GHz quad-core processor. The smartphones come with 8GB of built-in storage, which is expandable via microSD card (up to 32GB).

In terms of optics, the Lava A50 and A55 come with a 5-megapixel rear camera, tagged with flash, and a VGA camera at front. Both smartphones house a 1550mAh battery that provides around 9 hours of talk-time on 2G connectivity, as per company's claims.

The connectivity options on the newly-launched devices include 3G, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 2.1, A-GPS, and a 3.5mm audio jack. The Lava A50 and A55 both measure 123x63.4x9.65mm and feature similar design.

Lava launched the X50+ smartphone back in November last year. The X50+ is an upgraded variant of the Lava X50, which was launched by the company in July, and was priced at Rs. 9,199 at launch.