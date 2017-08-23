Lamborghini Alpha-One Is a $2,450 Smartphone That Lives in the Past

It's getting easier to afford smartphones today that feature top-of-the-line specifications. Manufacturers have tried to bring near premium design and specs to budget smartphones. But once in a while you come across a smartphone with a ridiculous price tag that makes you wonder why anyone would buy it. Of course, if you're into luxury supercars, then you may just consider Tonino Lamborghini's new Alpha-One Android smartphone that's priced at a cool $2,450 (roughly Rs. 1.57 lakhs).

A smartphone from a Luxury carmaker such as Lamborghini will undoubtedly come with a premium price tag. The luxury aspect of the Alpha-One is its Italian handmade black leather back that also sports the company's 'Raging Bull' logo alongside a custom Italian leather phone case that comes with the box. Everything else about the phone, however, is largely disappointing considering how much one will have to shell out to get one of these.

The Alpha-One sports a 5.5-inch WQHD (1440x2560) display and is powered by a now two-year-old Snapdragon 820 SoC. The luxury handset runs on Android Nougat and features 4GB of RAM with 64GB of inbuilt storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 128GB). The dual-SIM (Nano+Nano) smartphone features a fingerprint sensor on the back and houses a 3250mAh battery with QuickCharge 3.0.

The smartphone features a 20-megapixel rear camera with f/1.8 aperture, 4K video recording, OIS, and EIS. There is an 8-megapixel front-facing camera as well. The Alpha-One comes with dual front-facing speakers that feature Dolby Atmos Digital Surround for an immersive audio experience.

Apart from the leather finish, the rest of the specs don't scream out luxury or premium in any sense of the word. It is available in the UK exclusively at Harrod and the UAE across multiple retailers. It's hard to see this phone being a favourite for even those who own a Lamborghini, but the leather coating may just be enough for the elite few to flaunt it around town.