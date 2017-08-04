Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Kult Beyond With 4G VoLTE Support, Front Dual LED Flash Launched in India: Price, Specifications

 
04 August 2017
Highlights

  • Kult Beyond has 13-megapixel camera on both the sides
  • It has 3000mAh battery under the hood
  • Kult Beyond will go on sale on August 18 via Amazon India

Kult, a domestic mobile brand that debuted in the smartphone industry with Kult 10 back on 2015, on Friday launched its new smartphone, Kult Beyond. The smartphone will exclusively be sold on Amazon India from August 18 at a price of Rs. 6,999, with registrations for the sale now open. 

The Kult Beyond is a dual SIM (Micro+Micro) smartphone that runs Android 7.0 Nougat. It is powered by 1.25GHz quad-core (chip maker unspecified) coupled with 3GB of RAM. For graphics, it has 650Hz Mali T720 MP1 GPU. The smartphone sports a 5.2-inch HD (720x1280) IPS on-cell display.

As for photography, the Kult Beyond houses 13-megapixel cameras on both rear and front sides accompanied by a dual-tone LED flashes. The camera app comes equipped with features such as beauty mode and 'Vistoso' that allows users to print their favourite images on T-shirts and mugs. Storage-wise, the smartphone comes with 32GB of inbuilt storage that can be further expanded via its separate microSD card (up to 32GB) slot.

The Kult Beyond gets its daily juice from a 3000mAh battery that is rated to offer up to 25 hours of talk time. There is a fingerprint scanner at the back side of the smartphone, sitting just below the camera module. Apart from unlocking the device, the fingerprint scanner can open select applications, answer calls, play and pause music/ movies, turn off the alarm and scroll homepage. The connectivity options in the smartphone include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, FM radio, 4G VoLTE support, and MicroUSB among others.

Commenting on the launch of Kult Beyond, Hardip Singh, Executive Director, Optiemus Infracom said, “Today’s hyper-connected millennial demands high performance smartphone with great camera quality. We kept that in mind while building Kult Beyond. This beautifully designed smartphone comes loaded with class-leading features and functionalities at a very attractive price, which is an added advantage.” He further added, “At Kult, our endeavor is to offer made-in-India and best in class smartphones at very compelling price points. We are confident that Kult Brand will connect with today’s youth and meet their demands and requirements at large. We expect to see huge demand for Kult Beyond and are bullish on its success.”

