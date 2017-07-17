Bullitt Group, a Kodak licensee for mobile devices, on Monday announced that photography-focussed smartphone Kodak Ektra has been launched in India at Rs. 19,990. The smartphone will be available via Flipkart from 4pm on Tuesday.

The Kodak Ektra smartphone is already available in the US and Europe and has 21-megapixel fast-focus camera sensor with f/2.0 aperture as well as 13-megapixel front-facing camera with Phase Detection Auto Focus (PDAF) and f2.2 aperture. The custom-built camera app on the smartphone comes with DSLR-like 'Scene Selection Dial' where adjustments are made in real time via a range of settings, including HDR, landscape, portrait, macro, sport, night-time and panorama.

The camera blends high-quality low-light photography, utilising "ARCSOFT Night Shot" technology combined with a Kodak-certified lens coating that aims to maximise the light that reaches the sensor, while reducing the ISO noise.

The Kodak Ektra comes with Helio X20 2.3GHz Decacore processor with 3GB RAM and 32GB of storage. It features a 5-inch full-HD display, and is backed by a 3000mAh battery.

"The Kodak Ektra Smartphone is all about capturing the moment, telling a story and revelling the experience of photography. Our latest features and performance adjustments include RAW support, all of which will help drive our customers' creativity," Peter Stephens, CEO Bullitt Group, said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Super Plastronics Pvt. Ltd. (SPPL), the company that has licensed the Kodak brand for audio devices, announced the launch of a Bluetooth speaker called Kodak TV Speaker. The speaker comes with Bluetooth 4.0 + EDR connectivity and a range of up to 10 meters. The company claims a battery life of "over 5 hours" on the 10W speaker. It is also available via Flipkart at Rs. 3,290.