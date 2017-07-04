Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G With BHIM App Launched in India: Price, Specifications, and More

  hindi
04 July 2017
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G With BHIM App Launched in India: Price, Specifications, and More

Highlights

  • The smartphone comes with the BHIM app preloaded
  • The company touts firmware level integration for BHIM
  • It also bears a fingerprint sensor on the rear panel

Domestic mobile brand Karbonn Mobiles on Tuesday launched a new smartphone in the country, the Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G. The smartphone's USP is its UPI integration in the form of the preloaded BHIM app, and inclusion of a fingerprint sensor for payment authentication. The Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G price in India is Rs. 5,290, and it bears entry-level specifications. It will be available to buy through offline retail channels in the country from this week.

Elaborating on the UPI payments integration on the Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G, the domestic brand at its launch event in New Delhi said that the BHIM app's access and securitisation mechanisms have been integrated at a firmware level, making it safer to use. NPCI officials were also present at the launch event. The company also claims that the preloaded BHIM app has been optimised for user experience and app performance on the K9 Kavach 4G smartphone. The company is also touting the security benefits of the fingerprint sensor.

Other OS level integrations on the Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G that are being touted by the company include e-KYC and Aadhaar authentication, Digilocker and e-Gov service access, the ability to perform person-to-person transactions directly from the phonebook, contextual payments within messenger apps, as well as bill payments and utility services.

karbonn k9 kavach 4g front gadgets 360 karbonn

Getting to the specifications of the smartphone - the dual-SIM Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G runs Android 7.0 Nougat, and sports a 5-inch HD (720x1280 pixels) IPS display. It is powered by a 1.25GHz quad-core processor that's coupled with 1GB of RAM. As for optics, the K9 Kavach 4G bears a 5-megapixel rear camera with autofocus and flash, apart from a 5-megapixel front camera.

The Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G comes with 8GB of inbuilt storage that's expandable via microSD card (up to 32GB). As for connectivity options, the smartphone includes 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth, Micro-USB, FM radio, and a 3.5mm audio jack. The smartphone is powered by a 2300mAh battery.

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

Display

5.00-inch

Processor

1.25GHz quad-core

Front Camera

5-megapixel

Resolution

720x1280 pixels

RAM

1GB

OS

Android 7.0

Storage

8GB

Rear Camera

5-megapixel

Battery Capacity

2300mAh

Tags: Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G price, Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G price in India, Mobiles, Android, UPI, BHIM, NPCI, Unified Payments Interface, Aadhaar, Digilocker, Karbonn Mobiles
