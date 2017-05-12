Karbonn Aura 4G With 4G VoLTE Support Launched at Rs. 5,290

Karbonn on Friday launched its 'Aura 4G' smartphone with VoLTE support in India. The new budget smartphone from the company runs Android 6.0 Marshmallow and has been priced at Rs. 5,290 in the country. The Karbonn Aura 4G will be made available in Blue-Champagne and Coffee-Champagne colours.

The dual-SIM smartphone sports a 5-inch HD (720x1280 pixels) display. The Karbonn Aura 4G is powered by a 1.3GHz quad-core processor coupled with 1GB of RAM.

In terms of optics, the Aura 4G comes with an 8-megapixel rear camera with LED flash. At front, there is a 5-megapixel camera. The smartphone features 8GB of inbuilt storage, which is expandable up to 32GB.

In terms of connectivity, the Karbonn Aura 4G offers options including 4G VoLTE connectivity, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth, micro-USB, 3.5mm headphone jack, and GPS. The smartphone houses a 2150mAh battery. The Karbonn Aura 4G measures 141x72.9x8mm and weighs 138 grams.

In March this year, Karbonn launched its Aura Sleek 4G at the same price as the Karbonn Aura 4G. The Aura Sleek 4G runs Android 6.0 Marshmallow out-of-the-box and features a 5-inch FWVGA IPS display, powered by a 1.25GHz quad core processor coupled with 1GB of RAM. The smartphone is offered with 8GB of built-in storage with support for expandability via microSD (up to 32GB).

In terms of optics, the Aura Sleek 4G comes with a 5-megapixel rear camera with auto focus and LED flash while the front sees a 2-megapixel camera. Connectivity options include Bluetooth, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, micro USB. The Aura Sleek 4G comes with a 2000mAh battery that promises up to 4 hours of talktime on 4G.