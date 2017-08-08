Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Karbonn A41 Power With 4G VoLTE Support Launched in India: Price, Specifications

  hindi
08 August 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Karbonn A41 Power With 4G VoLTE Support Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Highlights

  • Karbonn A41 Power runs on Android 7.0 Nougat
  • The smartphone is powered by the quad-core processor
  • It offers 8GB of internal storage

After the launch of the Aura Note Play earlier this month, Karbonn has now launched the A41 Power smartphone in India. The smartphone is priced at Rs. 4,099 in the country, and availability of the smartphone is still not clear. The Karbonn A41 Power smartphone has been listed on the company website, but hasn't been announced officially yet.

The budgeted smartphone comes in three colour variants - Black-Champagne, Black-Red, and White-Champagne. It has capacitive buttons in the front, the power key and volume buttons sit on the right edge, and the speaker is seen at the back. The Karbonn A41 Power has its camera sensor on the top left corner of the smartphone.

As for the specifications, the Karbonn A41 Power runs on Android 7.0 Nougat and supports dual-SIM slots. It sports a 4-inch (480x800 pixels) WVGA display, and is powered by a 1.3GHz quad core processor paired with 1GB of RAM. The Karbonn A41 Power offers 8GB of inbuilt storage with the option to expand it further via microSD slot (up to 32GB).

As for optics, the Karbonn A41 Power sports a 2-megapixel rear camera with flash support and a VGA front camera for selfies and video chatting. It packs a 2300mAh battery that is rated to offer 8 hours of talk time (on 2G), and 300 hours of standby time. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth, 4G VoLTE, and Micro-USB port. The dimensions on the Karbonn A41 Power smartphone are at 121.5x66.9x12mm, and the device weighs 130 grams.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Karbonn A41 Power

Karbonn A41 Power

Display

4.00-inch

Processor

1.3GHz quad-core

Front Camera

0.3-megapixel

Resolution

480x800 pixels

RAM

1GB

OS

Android 7.0

Storage

8GB

Rear Camera

2-megapixel

Battery Capacity

2300mAh
Tags: Karbonn A41 Power Price, Karbonn A41 Power Specifications, Karbonn A41 Power Features, Karbonn A41 Power India Launch, Karbonn A41 Power Price in India, Mobiles, Android, Karbonn
Tasneem Akolawala

When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. ... More

Google Pixel 2 Live Photos Leak, Show Off Stereo Speakers and Wide Bezels
Google Glass Enterprise Edition Goes on Sale, Starting $1,829
Karbonn A41 Power With 4G VoLTE Support Launched in India: Price, Specifications
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Tech News in Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS
VIVO V5S
TRENDING
  1. Flipkart Big Freedom Sale Dates Announced: Deals on Mobiles, TVs, More
  2. Samsung Galaxy S8 Active With Shatterproof Screen Launched
  3. iPhone 8 Design Revealed in Leaked Images, Reportedly 'Won't Be Cheap'
  4. Google Pixel 2 Live Photos Leak, Show Off Stereo Speakers and Wide Bezels
  5. Airtel Matches Jio, Offers 84GB Data for 84 Days at Rs. 399
  6. Amazon Sale Offers Announced: Discounts on iPhones, Android Phones & More
  7. Lenovo K8 Plus Spotted Online Ahead of K8 Note Launch on Wednesday
  8. OnePlus 5 Gets a New Limited Edition Soft Gold Colour Variant
  9. LG Q6, Priced in India Under Rs. 20,000, to Launch on Thursday via Amazon
  10. Flipkart Sale to Take on Amazon, iPhone Rumours, and More: Your 360 Daily
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.