After the launch of the Aura Note Play earlier this month, Karbonn has now launched the A41 Power smartphone in India. The smartphone is priced at Rs. 4,099 in the country, and availability of the smartphone is still not clear. The Karbonn A41 Power smartphone has been listed on the company website, but hasn't been announced officially yet.

The budgeted smartphone comes in three colour variants - Black-Champagne, Black-Red, and White-Champagne. It has capacitive buttons in the front, the power key and volume buttons sit on the right edge, and the speaker is seen at the back. The Karbonn A41 Power has its camera sensor on the top left corner of the smartphone.

As for the specifications, the Karbonn A41 Power runs on Android 7.0 Nougat and supports dual-SIM slots. It sports a 4-inch (480x800 pixels) WVGA display, and is powered by a 1.3GHz quad core processor paired with 1GB of RAM. The Karbonn A41 Power offers 8GB of inbuilt storage with the option to expand it further via microSD slot (up to 32GB).

As for optics, the Karbonn A41 Power sports a 2-megapixel rear camera with flash support and a VGA front camera for selfies and video chatting. It packs a 2300mAh battery that is rated to offer 8 hours of talk time (on 2G), and 300 hours of standby time. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth, 4G VoLTE, and Micro-USB port. The dimensions on the Karbonn A41 Power smartphone are at 121.5x66.9x12mm, and the device weighs 130 grams.