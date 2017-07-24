Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Jio Phone Powered by Qualcomm and Spreadtrum Chips

  hindi
24 July 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Jio Phone Powered by Qualcomm and Spreadtrum Chips

Highlights

  • Qualcomm 205 was launched back in March this year
  • Spreadtrum 9820 SoC earlier powered Lava 4G Connect M1
  • Jio Phone was launched on Friday

Reliance Jio launched its Jio Phone on Friday and while the company announced some features of the handset during the presentation itself, it also left some parts unannounced. Now, Qualcomm India has announced that the company has partnered with Mukesh Ambani-led company to power the Jio Phone. Separately, Spreadtrum has also announced that some of the units of Jio Phone will be powered by its chips.

Jio Phone to Bring New Era of Innovation for Feature Phones: Analysts

In a tweet posted on Friday, Qualcomm India said, "Glad to partner with @reliancejio on the new #JioPhone, powered by our #205 mobile platform." To recall, the mobile chip-maker launched its Qualcomm 205 processor back in March and clearly expressed that it was targeted towards feature phones, and comes with LTE support - including 4G VoLTE.

The Qualcomm 205 comes with dual-core CPU clocked at 1.1GHz and support LTE Cat. 4 modem with up to 150Mbps download and 50Mbps upload speeds. At the time of its launch, we reported that it is designed to support micro-enterprises, consumers, and others, to communicate using advanced LTE data services such as Voice over LTE (VoLTE) and Voice over Wi-Fi (VoWi-Fi) in a budget-friendly manner.

Jio Phone Booking Registration Process, Launch Date, Price, and All Other Questions Answered

Separately, Spreadtrum has announced that it has also partnered with Reliance Jio for the Jio Phone, indicating that some of the units of the phone will be powered by its chips. Previously, the company's Spreadtrum SP9820A processor powered the Lava 4G Connect M1 feature phone, but it's not clear if that's the chip inside the JioPhone as well.

Jio Phone Launch in Pictures

In terms of specifications that were confirmed at the launch last week, we know that the JioPhone will come with an alphanumeric keypad, 2.4-inch display with QVGA display, microSD card slot, torchlight, FM radio. The phone features a digital voice assistant, support for 22 Indian languages, and a panic button as well.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: Jio Phone Processor, Jio Phone SoC, Jio Phone Qualcomm 205 Processor, Jio Phone Spreadtrum Processor, Qualcomm 205, Reliance Jio Phone, Mobiles, Spreadtrum, Jio Phone
Pokemon Go Fest to Mark 1-Year Anniversary Sees Technical Glitches, Promises of Refunds
Bingo F1, F2 Fitness Bands With Heart Rate Sensor, OLED Display Launched in India
Jio Phone Powered by Qualcomm and Spreadtrum Chips
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Tech News in Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS
Gionee A1 and Honor 8 Lite
TRENDING
  1. Everything You Need to Know About Reliance Jio's Brand New Phone
  2. Jio Phone, Free With Rs. 1,500 Deposit, Unlimited 4G Data, Launched
  3. Jio Phone Does Not Come With India's Favourite App, and Other Fine Print
  4. These Are the Chips Inside Reliance Jio's Feature Phone
  5. Jio Phone at Effective Zero Price a Clever Marketing Position, Says COAI
  6. Want to Buy Jio Phone? Here's How You Can Book One
  7. WhatsApp Looking for Professional to Lead Its Monetisation Efforts
  8. Pokemon Go Fest to Mark 1-Year Anniversary Sees Technical Glitches
  9. Jio Phone Plans Start at Rs. 153 Per Month, Jio Phone TV-Cable Announced
  10. YouTube to Retire Video Editor, Photos Slideshows Features in September
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.