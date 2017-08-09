Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Jio Phone a 'Short Term Hiccup', Say Handset Makers Itel and Hitech

 
09 August 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Jio Phone a 'Short Term Hiccup', Say Handset Makers Itel and Hitech

JioPhone, the feature phone that's effectively 'free' with a refundable Rs. 1,500 deposit, will create only a 'short term' hiccup when it hits the market, feel at least two mobile handset makers - Itel Mobile and Hitech Mobiles.

"So far there is no impact on our sales. We think it will affect our market as a short term hiccup once the Jio feature phone is launched but it will not be anything severe," leading feature phone company Itel Mobile senior vice-president Arijeet Talapatra told PTI.

"It will be only a short term threat. Had the phone been launched at Rs. 500 as rumoured, the impact would have been more," Hitech Mobiles managing director Mohammed Gyasuddin said.

Feature phones by other handset makers similar to the yet-to-be-launch Jio handset would cost Rs. 2,000, a mobile company official said.

Talapatra said, so far there is no impact on sales of feature phones in the market and Itel had sold 2.5 million phones last month. Feature phone market still account for 70 percent of the mobile phone users, he added.

"The current mass feature phones normally don't stay in proper usable condition after three years. We are sure even other operators will match the offer of Jio," a handset maker said.

Gyasuddin said feature phones still remain Hitech's volume churner and as a strategy the company is trying to bring more affordable feature phones below Rs. 1,000 to counter the new threat.

A Jio marketing team member said the terms and conditions for return of the proposed refundable feature phone is not yet known to them. Jio is marketing corporate plans bundled with the feature phone with three month free offer.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: Mobiles, Reliance Jio, JioPhone, Jio Phone, Feature Phone, Indian Feature Phone Market
Did You Know That Two BioShock Games Were Made in India?
Jio Phone a 'Short Term Hiccup', Say Handset Makers Itel and Hitech
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Tech News in Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS
VIVO V5S
TRENDING
  1. Lenovo K8 Note With Dual Camera Setup, 4000mAh Battery Launched in India
  2. Amazon Great Indian Sale Offers: Deals on Mobiles, TVs, Laptops, and More
  3. Apple's App Store Has a Big Problem That No One Is Talking About
  4. LG Q6 With FullVision Display Launched in India at Rs. 14,990
  5. Flipkart's The Big Freedom Sale Offers: Deals on Gadgets Available Today
  6. Xiaomi Expected to Launch Mi 5X in India Next Month
  7. iPhone 8 Not Delayed, Will Launch in September: KGI
  8. Ex-Google Engineer Says Gender Memo Began on 12-Hour Flight
  9. Samsung Galaxy S9 Said to Use Next-Generation PCB Technology: Report
  10. Flipkart Big Freedom Sale Dates Announced: Deals on Mobiles, TVs, More
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.