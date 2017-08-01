Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Jio Phone Effect: Intex Launches Turbo+ 4G, Its First 4G VoLTE Feature Phone

  hindi
01 August 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Jio Phone Effect: Intex Launches Turbo+ 4G, Its First 4G VoLTE Feature Phone

Highlights

  • The prices for the phone range from Rs. 700 to Rs. 1500
  • Intex Turbo+ 4G comes with a 2.4-inch QVGA display
  • The company launched nine phones in total on Tuesday

It seems like the introduction of the Jio Phone has made the budget segment - specifically the G VoLTE feature segment - more competitive in India. Intex Technologies on Tuesday launched its first feature phone with 4G VoLTE support - Intex Turbo+ 4G - as part of its Navratna series in the country. Apart from this particular model, the company also launched eight other feature phone models from different series, the prices for which range between Rs. 700 and Rs. 1500.

First talking about the specifications on the Intex Turbo+ 4G, the new feature phone runs on KaiOS software and sports with a 2.4-inch QVGA display. It is powered by a dual-core processor coupled with 512MB of RAM. In terms of optics, the Intex Turbo+ 4G comes with a 2-megapixel primary rear camera and a VGA camera at front for taking selfies.

The Intex Turbo+ 4G houses a 2000mAh battery and comes with 4GB built-in storage, which is expandable up to 32GB.

Ishita Bansal, Product Head - Mobiles, Intex Technologies, commented on the launch of the Navratna series by saying, "Commemorating our 71st Independence Day, we wanted to upgrade feature phone users and give them the taste of a smartphone through our first Smart Feature Phone - the Turbo+ 4G. With this, feature phone users will get high voice call quality, a seamless experience of the internet and the power of connecting with the world via a mobile. Being a 20-year-old Indian company, Intex understands the needs and requirements of the consumers especially those residing in smaller towns and the hinterland. We have always strived to improve and empower lives of people through innovative consumer tech products and the Turbo 4G+ feature phone is the latest addition in our list of innovation."

Apart from the Intex Turbo+ 4G, Intex has launched three feature phones in its ECO series, namely ECO 102+, ECO 106+, and ECO Selfie. All three new phones come with a 1.8-inch display, 800mAh-1800mAh, multi-language support, camera, and GPRS.

In the Turbo series, Intex has launched two new feature phones, i.e. Turbo Shine and Turbo Selfie18, which sport a 2.4-inch display each. The Turbo Shine comes with support for 22 Indian languages, a 1400mAh battery, wireless FM, and expandable memory up to 32GB. On the other hand, the Turbo Selfie18 comes with an 1800mAh battery and cameras at front and back.

Moving to the Ultra series, Intex launched Ultra 2400+ and Ultra Selfie feature phones in the series with 2.4-inch and 2.8-inch display respectively. The feature phones come with battery capacities of 2400mAh and 3000mAh respectively.

Lastly, Intex has launched its Lions G10 feature phone with 2.4-inch display, camera, battery capacity of 1450mAh, and expendable memory up to 64GB.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Intex Turbo+ 4G

Intex Turbo+ 4G

Display

2.40-inch

Processor

dual-core

RAM

512MB

Storage

4GB

Rear Camera

2-megapixel

Battery Capacity

2000mAh
Tags: Intex Turbo 4G Launch, Intex Turbo 4G Price, Intex Turbo 4G Specifications, Intex 4G VoLTE Feature Phone, Intex ECO 102 Plus, Intex ECO 106 Plus, Intex ECO Selfie, Intex Turbo Shine, Intex Turbo Selfie 18, Intex Ultra 2400 Plus, Intex Ultra Selfie, Intex Lions G10
Jio Phone Effect: More Companies Are Planning to Launch 4G Feature Phones by Year-End
Paytm to Soon Get Messaging Feature, Rivalling WhatsApp in India: Report
Jio Phone Effect: Intex Launches Turbo+ 4G, Its First 4G VoLTE Feature Phone
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Tech News in Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS
Oppo F3
TRENDING
  1. Jio Phone Booking Dates, Release, Price, and More Questions Answered
  2. BlackBerry KEYone With Hardware Keyboard Launched in India: Price, Offers
  3. Amazon Suspends Blu Smartphones' Sale After New Privacy Threat Reports
  4. Facebook Shuts Down AI System After Bots Language Humans Can't Understand
  5. Inside Google's RailWire Project Which Provides Free Internet That Works
  6. Want to Book Jio Phone? Here's How You Can Order the Mobile for Yourself
  7. Apple May Have Accidentally Revealed the Biggest Feature of iPhone 8
  8. Facebook Did Shut Down An AI Project, But Not Because Anything Went Wrong
  9. Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 Android Nougat Update Confirmed for India Model
  10. Samsung Galaxy J7 Pro Now Available for Purchase in India
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.