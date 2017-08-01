It seems like the introduction of the Jio Phone has made the budget segment - specifically the G VoLTE feature segment - more competitive in India. Intex Technologies on Tuesday launched its first feature phone with 4G VoLTE support - Intex Turbo+ 4G - as part of its Navratna series in the country. Apart from this particular model, the company also launched eight other feature phone models from different series, the prices for which range between Rs. 700 and Rs. 1500.

First talking about the specifications on the Intex Turbo+ 4G, the new feature phone runs on KaiOS software and sports with a 2.4-inch QVGA display. It is powered by a dual-core processor coupled with 512MB of RAM. In terms of optics, the Intex Turbo+ 4G comes with a 2-megapixel primary rear camera and a VGA camera at front for taking selfies.

The Intex Turbo+ 4G houses a 2000mAh battery and comes with 4GB built-in storage, which is expandable up to 32GB.

Ishita Bansal, Product Head - Mobiles, Intex Technologies, commented on the launch of the Navratna series by saying, "Commemorating our 71st Independence Day, we wanted to upgrade feature phone users and give them the taste of a smartphone through our first Smart Feature Phone - the Turbo+ 4G. With this, feature phone users will get high voice call quality, a seamless experience of the internet and the power of connecting with the world via a mobile. Being a 20-year-old Indian company, Intex understands the needs and requirements of the consumers especially those residing in smaller towns and the hinterland. We have always strived to improve and empower lives of people through innovative consumer tech products and the Turbo 4G+ feature phone is the latest addition in our list of innovation."

Apart from the Intex Turbo+ 4G, Intex has launched three feature phones in its ECO series, namely ECO 102+, ECO 106+, and ECO Selfie. All three new phones come with a 1.8-inch display, 800mAh-1800mAh, multi-language support, camera, and GPRS.

In the Turbo series, Intex has launched two new feature phones, i.e. Turbo Shine and Turbo Selfie18, which sport a 2.4-inch display each. The Turbo Shine comes with support for 22 Indian languages, a 1400mAh battery, wireless FM, and expandable memory up to 32GB. On the other hand, the Turbo Selfie18 comes with an 1800mAh battery and cameras at front and back.

Moving to the Ultra series, Intex launched Ultra 2400+ and Ultra Selfie feature phones in the series with 2.4-inch and 2.8-inch display respectively. The feature phones come with battery capacities of 2400mAh and 3000mAh respectively.

Lastly, Intex has launched its Lions G10 feature phone with 2.4-inch display, camera, battery capacity of 1450mAh, and expendable memory up to 64GB.