Jio Phone bookings start Thursday, August 24 and the 4G feature phone will be delivered to consumers in September on first-come, first-serve basis. The first Jio-branded phone will come preloaded with apps such as JioCinema, JioMusic, and JioTV, along with popular instant messaging and social networking apps. Aimed at 2G feature phone users who are yet to join the company’s network, the handset is “essentially free,” though you will have to make a refundable security deposit of Rs. 1,500. If you plan to book Jio Phone, you can opt for either online or offline channels. Read on to find out how to book Jio Phone, the time pre-orders start, when to make the payments, and more details.

When do Jio Phone bookings start?

Jio Phone bookings will start after 5pm on August 24 via the MyJio app, official website, and authorised Reliance Jio offline retailers.

How to book Jio Phone?

To book JioPhone using the MyJio app, just open the app and tap on the Prebook Now option. Next, provide your phone number and the pincode of the area you live in, and tap on Proceed. That’s it, you will get a booking ID on the app as well as SMS, which you can refer to while picking it up from the designated retailer. To book a unit for a friend or family member, simply input their phone number and delivery pincode and make the payment. In this case, the SMS will be sent to you as well as your friend’s mobile number, with the address of the retailer and booking ID.

The details of your Jio Phone bookings will be sent on SMS

Jio Phone price and delivery date

As mentioned above, the phone is free to buy but you will have to make a Rs. 1,500 refundable security deposit “to avoid potential misuse.” Gadgets 360 understands the payment will be made in two parts – Rs. 500 is to be paid when you make the booking, while the remaining Rs. 1,000 needs to be paid while picking up the handset.

Delivery dates for JioPhone will depend upon how early you book the device, as Reliance Jio is following the first-come, first-serve rule. So if you want to be among the first to get your hands on the device, make sure to be ready with the details when pre-orders open at 5pm on Wednesday. The company aims to deliver 5 million units of the handset each week, but the demand expected to be high so there is no surety on when the deliveries would be made.