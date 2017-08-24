Jio Phone booking process will begin today, little over a month after the company officially unveiled the handset at Reliance AGM in Mumbai. Of course, beta testing for the phone started on August 15, but that was limited to only certain Jio employees and not to the public. But with Jio Phone bookings set to start in just a few hours, the first 4G feature phone in the country will be in the hands of people across the country in September. Reliance Jio aims to deliver 5 million units of the Jio Phone every week across India, and deliveries will be made on first come, first serve basis. If you are unsure about booking the Jio Phone online and offline, you can scroll down to find all your questions answered.

When do Jio Phone bookings start?

Jio Phone bookings will start at 5:30pm on August 24 via the MyJio app, official website, and authorised Reliance Jio offline retailers.

Jio Phone Features, Specifications Officially Confirmed

How to book Jio Phone?

To book JioPhone using the MyJio app, just open the app and tap on the Prebook Now option. Next, provide your phone number and the pincode of the area you live in, and tap on Proceed. That’s it, you will get a booking ID on the app as well as SMS, which you can refer to while picking it up from the designated retailer.

To start the Jio Phone online booking process, tap on 'Prebook Now'

To book a unit for a friend or family member, simply input their phone number and delivery pincode and make the payment. In this case, the SMS will be sent to you as well as your friend’s mobile number, with the address of the retailer and booking ID.

Once you have booked Jio Phone, you will get a confirmation SMS from Reliance Jio

Jio Phone price and delivery date

As mentioned above, the phone is free to buy but you will have to make a Rs. 1,500 refundable security deposit “to avoid potential misuse.” Gadgets 360 understands the payment will be made in two parts – Rs. 500 is to be paid when you make the booking, while the remaining Rs. 1,000 needs to be paid while picking up the handset.

Delivery dates for JioPhone will depend upon how early you book the device, as Reliance Jio is following the first-come, first-serve rule. So if you want to be among the first to get your hands on the device, make sure to be ready with the details when pre-orders open at 5:30pm on Wednesday. The company aims to deliver 5 million units of the handset each week, but the demand expected to be high so there is no surety on when the deliveries would be made.

Jio Phone features and specifications

As for the Jio Phone features and specifications, the 4G VoLTE feature phone has a 2.4-inch display, 1.2GHz dual-core processor under the hood, backed by 512MB of RAM. The operating system keeping the handset running is KAI OS, and the device has 4GB of internal storage, with microSD support up to 128GB. You get Wi-Fi support, 2000mAh battery, and NFC for digital payments. Unique features of Jio Phone include support for 22 Indian languages, a voice assistant to control certain functions, and the option to mirror content playing on the phone to the TV using a proprietary cable. The first Jio-branded phone will come preloaded with apps such as JioCinema, JioMusic, JioTV, and JioXpressNews, along with popular instant messaging and social networking apps.