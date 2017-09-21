iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 pre-orders will commence on Friday, September 22 and telecom upstart Jio will be offering several plans to lure Apple fans. The company will be taking pre-orders for the new iPhone 8 models at Reliance Digital outlets, Jio Stores, and Jio.com website between September 22 and September 29. The company will be offering cashbacks, buyback guarantee, and exclusive plans to buyers of the new iPhone models to make the deal sweeter. iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus will start shipping in India on September 29, and both will come in 64GB and 256GB variants.

Jio iPhone 8 pre-order offers

Consumers who book iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus between September 22 and September 29 will be eligible for Rs. 10,000 cashback on the purchase. In order to claim the offer, they will need to make the purchase via Citibank credit card. This will bring down the effective price of the base 64GB iPhone 8 model to Rs. 54,000, while the 256GB model will drop to Rs. 67,000. Similarly, the effective prices of the 64GB and 256GB iPhone 8 Plus will become Rs. 63,000 and Rs. 76,000, respectively.

Apart from the cashback, consumers who purchase the new iPhone 8 models from Reliance Digital, Jio.com, Jio Store, and MyJio app will also get 70 percent cashback if they return the handset after a year. So someone who bought the iPhone 8 Plus 256GB for its full price of Rs. 86,000, they will get back Rs. 60,200 upon returning the phone after a year of using it.

Jio will also launch an exclusive tariff plan for the two Apple smartphones. The iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus buyers can opt for the upcoming Rs. 799 plan that provides 90GB of data, free SMSes, subscription to Jio apps, and free calls. The validity of the plan is 28 days for prepaid users, and one billing cycle for postpaid users.

iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus features and specifications

The iPhone 8 and the iPhone 8 Plus offer incremental improvements over the last year's iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus models. They very much retain the same form factor and design, but there are a few noticeable changes including new colour options - Silver, Space Gray, and Gold Finish, improved display, 25 percent louder speakers, as well as glass front and back. Both the new iPhone models also support Qi wireless inductive charging, allowing people charge the iPhone without having to plug in a cable again, Phil Schiller, Apple's Vice President of Worldwide Marketing said.

Apple's iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus are powered by A11 Bionic SoC six-core processors and improved GPU, which is 30 percent more efficient than the GPUs in last year's models. The new SoC and GPU are able to perform complex tasks such as video encoding at much faster rate.

iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus also come with improved cameras, Apple said, adding that photos now have better detail, texture even as the iPhone 8 continues to have 12-megapixel camera, and the iPhone 8 Plus a duo of 12-megapixel camera sensors. Among other new capabilities, both the new iPhone models can shoot 1080p videos in 240 frames per second.