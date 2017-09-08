Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

iVoomi Me 3, Me 3s With Shatterproof Display Launched in India: Price, Specifications

08 September 2017
iVoomi Me 3, Me 3s With Shatterproof Display Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Highlights

  • The iVoomi Me 3 is priced at Rs. 5,499
  • The Me 3s is priced at Rs. 6,499
  • Both the smartphones feature shatterproof screens

iVoomi entered the Indian market earlier this year and has since launched a series of entry-level smartphones such as the Me 1 and Me 1+. The Chinese electronic major on Friday expanded its lineup with two new budget smartphones, the iVoomi Me 3 and Me 3s, both of which highlight a shatterproof display. The smartphones are priced at Rs. 5,499 and Rs. 6,499, respectively and is available exclusively on Flipkart in Midnight Black, Champagne Gold, and Teal Blue colours.

Both the iVoomi Me 3 and Me 3s come with dual-SIM 4G VoLTE support. They sport a 5.2-inch HD IPS (720x1280) display with a 2.5D curved glass on top. As mentioned, the USP of the phones are its display which the company says is unbreakable. The Me 3 and Me 3s run on Android 7.0 Nougat and are powered by a 64-bit quad-core MediaTek MT6737 processor.

The differences between the Me 3 and Me 3s are their storage and camera configurations. The former comes with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage while the latter is offered with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. Both offer storage expandability via microSD card (up to 128GB).

As for the optics, the Me 3 features an 8-megapixel camera on the front and back. The Me 3s, on the other hand, gets a 13-megapixel rear camera with 1.0-micron Samsung sensor and an 8-megapixel front. All the cameras are supported with flash and beauty mode. The rear cameras for both the phones also come with autofocus, HDR mode, and panorama options.

The Me 3 and Me 3s pack 3000mAh batteries with Turbo Battery power saver and support for Fast Charge 2.0. Connectivity features on board include 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 4.0, OTG, and Micro-USB, among others. They also come with light and proximity sensors.

"iVoomi has always ventured to bring value for money products powered by innovation and we are glad to introduce Me 3 and Me3S as our flagships products to make life easier and better for the users across length and breadth of the country. He further stated, "The launch of our flagship range brings a new stage for the brand to achieve the goal as it is completely aligned with our objective to broaden the horizon of advanced technology and features in the affordable segment of smartphones in India," Ashwin Bhandari, CEO, iVoomi, India said.

