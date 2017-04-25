iVoomi Launches Smartphones With 3000mAh Battery Starting at Rs. 3,999

Chinese electronic major iVoomi on Tuesday launched two new affordable smartphones - Me 1 and Me 1+ - in its 'ME' series at Rs. 3,999 and Rs. 4,999, respectively. The smartphones are available via Shopclues starting midnight tonight.

Both the iVoomi Me 1 and Me 1+ sport a 5-inch HD IPS display along with 2.5D Curve Glass on top. These also run on Android Marshmallow 6 operating software, which is further upgradable to Android 7.0. They are powered by a 1.2GHz quad-core processor coupled with 1GB of RAM.

On the camera front, the Me 1 sports a 5-magapixel sensor on the front and back while the Me 1+ gets an 8-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel. Both also feature LED flash on the back. The Me 1 is offered with an inbuilt storage of 8GB while the Me 1+ gets 16GB of inbuilt storage, both of which are expandable via Micro SD card (up to 128GB)

The Dual-SIM smartphones support 4G VoLTE and pack 3000mAh batteries. Standard connectivity options include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

"We are glad to announce the launch of our new Smartphone series. The "ME" Series is designed to offer next generation experience to the customers. With the launch of this series and having ShopClues.com as the marketplace and our partners to sell our products, we aim to bring unbeatable proposition, price and products in the mid-segment category," said Ashwin Bhandari, CEO, iVoomi, India.

Written with inputs from IANS